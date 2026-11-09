Braves Prospect Report: Carter Beck Rarely Misses, but Where Does He Play?

The Atlanta Braves are blessed with a plethora of left-handed hitting outfielders, and Carter Beck is one of them. Beck was drafted 26th overall by Atlanta in the 2026 MLB Draft out of Indiana State. Ironically, just a couple of weeks before the draft, I was on a road trip and found myself sitting in Indiana State's Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana, watching the Terre Haute Rex of the summer collegiate Prospect League. Now, because of Carter Beck, I find myself right back there in my mind.

Now, back to Beck himself. Beck specializes in a high contact rate. It was described as "near-elite" at the time of the draft by Baseball America and MLB Network draft analyst Carlos Collazo. When he swings at strikes, he rarely misses. In 29 games between Augusta and Rome in his first professional action, Carter Beck walked as often as he struck out.

He finished 2026 with a .283 average and a .400 OBP, and scouts believe he can become an even better all-around hitter. He hits the ball hard and his plus speed makes it easy for him to do damage on the bases. He collected four doubles, one triple and eleven stolen bases. He has serviceable power with room for more, though he only hit two homers in abbreviated 2026 action.

If there is an area of Carter Beck's game that needs work, it's his defense. He needs to improve his reads and routes in the outfield, but his speed allows him to cover ground. He has enough skill to potentially stick in center field in pro ball, but his arm strength is his lowest rated tool, so it's more than likely that left field or designated hitter are in his future. Carter Beck's lack of arm strength actually plays perfectly into my MLB comp for him.

I recently compared the Braves' No. 17 prospect Diego Tornes to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds, and I'm not going to double up here, but I do want to point out that Carter Beck has an almost identical stance in the box to Reynolds. In terms of an actual skill set comp, Beck reminds me a little bit of Charlie Blackmon – a left-handed hitting outfielder with plus speed.

Their swing paths are even similar, slightly rigid, with an upward attack angle for lift. Charlie Blackmon's natural position early in his career was in center field, but like Beck, Blackmon had a weak arm, and Charlie was widely considered a defensive liability, so a move to designated hitter allowed his hitting ability to truly shine. That seems like a plausible path for Carter Beck as well.

Carter Beck's current MLB ETA is listed as 2029, but I wouldn't be surprised if we saw him sooner. He seems close to pro-ready, depending on when the power comes, so he could provide offensive depth for the Braves in the next year or two.

Assuming the Braves would consider using Beck as a DH, they could explore an interesting option if Carter Beck's offensive productivity pushes the issue: Currently, the DH role is blocked by Drake Baldwin when he's not catching. Baldwin's not going anywhere. Sean Murphy, on the other hand, is 32 years old and regressing.

He's under contract for two more years with a club option for 2029, valued at $15 million each. If the Braves could find a trade partner for Murphy who'd be willing to take on some of that $30 million, Baldwin could resume primary catching duties and Carter Beck, when ready, could take over as the team's DH. It's just a thought, however unlikely, but one that could be worth exploring if Carter Beck takes the appropriate strides as he goes into his first full professional season.