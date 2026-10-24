Braves Prospect Report: Luis Guanipa Is Built to Set the Table

Luis Guanipa is a base-hit machine. He was the top outfielder in the 2023 international signing class, and the Atlanta Braves got the guy they coveted.

Things started well enough in the Dominican Summer League. His average was uncharacteristically low for a guy with an elite contact rate at just .238, but his on-base percentage was all the way up to .361, thanks in part to 23 walks. Guanipa collected 41 hits in 46 games, 16 of which went for extra bases.

He struggled a bit stateside adjusting to a higher level of competition in 2024, specifically when he got promoted to Single-A Augusta. He hit .282 in 32 games in rookie ball, but once he made the move to Augusta, the average dropped to .184 and the strikeout percentage climbed from 12.3% to 25.7%.

2025 was meant to be a bounce-back year for Guanipa, but a combination of injuries limited him to just 35 games. Even in that limited window, his production began trending back in the right direction. He hit .262 across two levels in those 35 games, and brought his K-rate back down to 14%.

The upward trajectory continued as Guanipa hit .280 between Augusta and High-A Rome. He clubbed 14 homers, picked up 43 extra-base hits, and stole 42 bases, striking out just 13.5% of the time.

The key for Luis Guanipa will be on-base percentage. He has a career strikeout percentage of under 12%, while his walk rate is below average at just over 8%. Guanipa is an aggressive hitter with a tendency to chase pitches outside the zone too frequently, and while he still makes contact in those instances, it's not quality. If he can take more walks and use his speed to take advantage once he's on, he can be a truly dangerous hitter.

On defense, he displays plus instincts in the outfield that should keep him in center field long-term. Power will never be a huge part of his game, but the 14 home runs in 2026 compared to seven total from 2023 to 2025 show decent upside.

Luis Arraez and Brice Turang feel like good comps here. I'm not guaranteeing that Luis Guanipa will win batting titles. But at just 20 years old, the future is bright for him to be an elite table-setter, hopefully for an Atlanta lineup that will still have a lot of power-hitting All-Stars behind him.

Enjoy our content? Make BravesOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com