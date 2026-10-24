Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Brewers World Series Game 2, Drew Rasmussen)

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays as the World Series continues on Saturday night. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Brewers held on for a 3-2 win in Game 1, with the Rays’ ninth-inning rally coming up short.

The Rays didn’t come through for me at a +162 price, but we were able to cash the UNDER on Jacob Misiorowski’s strikeouts as the ace only punched out three Tampa Bay batters.

I have another pick and prop for tonight’s Game 2.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, Oct. 24.

MLB Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays (+106) at Milwaukee Brewers

Drew Rasmussen OVER 16.5 Outs (-140)

Tampa Bay Rays (+106) at Milwaukee Brewers

I explained in the World Series Game 2 betting preview why I’m going back to the Rays tonight:

I went with the Rays as value underdogs in Game 1, and I got my money’s worth late in the game. Tampa Bay’s baserunning, on the other hand, left much to be desired.

It’s not nearly as good of a price, and for good reason, but I’m going right back to the Rays in Game 2.

Drew Rasmussen has been fantastic in the postseason, and was slightly better on the road (24 ER in 87.1 IP, 2.47 ERA) than at home (27 ER in 84.2 IP, 2.87 ERA) in the regular season. The Rays risked a bit by not starting him in Game 1, potentially limiting their options later in the series, but I trust Kevin Cash and Rasmussen in this spot.

Logan Henderson is a worthy foe, for sure, and is partially why I did consider making the UNDER my best bet.

I’m going to stick to my guns with Tampa Bay, though, as there really isn’t that much separating these two teams, and Rasmussen gives the Rays a slight edge on the mound.

Drew Rasmussen OVER 16.5 Outs (-140)

I also broke down why I’m expecting Drew Rasmussen to pitch deep into Game 2:

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash gave Drew Rasmussen an extra day off rather than pitting him against Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1. It nearly worked out for the Rays, as they had their chances to tie the game and take the lead in the ninth inning.

Rasmussen is now locked and loaded for a huge Game 2, and you can be sure Cash is going to loosen the leash.

It’s not even as if Rasmussen has had a short leash at all, though. He pitched eight innings on 101 pitches in his near-no hitter, six innings on 91 pitches at home against the Guardians, then seven innings on 95 pitches in Cleveland.

Rasmussen recorded OVER 16.5 outs (5.1 innings) in 20 of his 30 starts this season, with one of those UNDERs coming in a late-season blowout win against the A’s. He’s gone at least six innings in all three postseason starts, so I’ll be happy to take the OVER 17.5 at around even money or up to a pick’em as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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