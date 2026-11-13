Braves Prospect Report: Sinnard Has Starter's Stuff. Does He Have Longevity?

After spending his freshman year at Western Kentucky, Luke Sinnard transferred to Indiana, where he immediately made his presence felt. In his sophomore season in 2023, Sinnard broke the school record for strikeouts – a record that had stood since 1934. Unfortunately, he blew out his arm in Regionals and required Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss all of 2024. Despite the injury, the Atlanta Braves saw enough in Luke Sinnard to select him in the third round of the 2024 Draft.

At the time of the draft, Sinnard's fastball sat at 91 mph to 93 mph, with a ceiling of 96 mph, but now in 2026, he reaches 96 mph regularly and can run the fastball up to 98 mph to 99 mph. The fastball has a high spin rate that helps it miss a lot of bats. All of his other pitches are trending upward as well. His upper-80s slider moves like a cutter and induces a high whiff rate. His splitter sits in the low 80s and gives him an effective off-speed offering that also misses bats. He dialed back the use of his curveball and recently added a two-seam fastball with sink. Sinnard's 6'8" frame creates tough angles for hitters, and he throws a lot of strikes.

He returned to action in 2025 and made easy work of Single-A competition in seven starts with Augusta. He pitched 29.1 innings with a minuscule 0.92 ERA. He struck out 41 and walked just 12. Sinnard was promoted to High-A Rome on May 28, 2025, and surrendered five runs to the Asheville Tourists. He was solid in the eight starts that followed, but he finished the season with a 4.19 ERA in Rome.

Sinnard's numbers were solid in 2026, pitching across three levels and finishing with Double-A Columbus. He finished the year with a 2.94 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 61 and walking 16. However, he only pitched 52 innings in those 14 starts. It appears that Sinnard may have served more of an opener role for much of 2026, never going deeper than five innings in any one start and only reaching that mark twice. There were far more instances of 2-4-inning appearances. It could point to a role change, or a slow ramp-up to true starter's innings once again. If, by some chance, Sinnard isn't yet comfortable with pitching deep into games again, that could be cause for concern, but that's just speculation on my part.

Regardless, Luke Sinnard's stuff is showing improvement, and the Tommy John surgery seems to be firmly in his rearview mirror, with a 2027 MLB ETA in his sights. The MLB comp that comes to mind for me is George Kirby. Like Sinnard, Kirby features a mid-90s fastball that he mixes with effective breaking stuff. Both also possess excellent command coming out of a high-3/4 arm slot.

If Sinnard shows that he's comfortable with a true starter's workload, he profiles well as a middle-of-the-rotation starter. He is another example of the excellent pitching depth that the Braves organization has become known for, and if the team finds themselves in need of finding patchwork solutions to fill innings again in 2027, Luke Sinnard could be a prime candidate to fill such a role.

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