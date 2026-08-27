Braves Prospect Round-Up: 2026 First-Rounder Thriving Early

The Atlanta Braves continue to roll, and so is their talent down in the minor leagues. Propsects are further refining their crafts, and proving they belong right where they are.

Here is the latest of the Braves Prospect Round-Up. Each time, we take a look at three prospects who have earned a shoutout.

Carter Beck (High-A) Wasting No Time

One of the latest additions to the system's prospect pool has hit the ground running in his professional career. He comes from one of the names that didn't necessarily generate as much of the hype either.

That quick rise belongs to first-round pick Carter Beck. The outfielder selected out of Indiana State needed just 11 games with Single-A Augusta to warrant a promotion to High-A Rome.

Beck has had littel trouble getting on base through 19 total games, posting an .424 on-base percentage thus far. For good measure, he's made a couple of solid defensive highlights too.

Alex Lodise (Double-A) Adjusting Well to Columbus

The Braves chose to have Lodise joins the group of fellow rising prospects in Double-A after he went scorched earth with High-A Rome. Since then, it's been a solid eight-game stretch for the shortstop.

He's batting .281 with a .749 OPS, as well as a home run and three RBIs. Lodise has a pair of multi-hit games under his belt, including a three-hit game back on Tuesday.

Lodise was the team's 2025 second-round pick, selected out of Florida State. With the Braves' future at the shortstop position still a question mark, Lodise is in a prime spot to fight for a spot if he can keep this up.

Caminiti Sharp in Latest Double-A Start

What the Braves' top pitching prospect learned during his time in Rome has transferred over to the next level.

Caminiti tossed five innings of two-run ball, one of which was earned. He struck out seven batters for the second start in a row. He's still working around a high volume of baserunners, posting a 1.34 WHIP so far in four starts. But, he's managed to limit the damage to post a 2.33 ERA.

The left-hander has yet to allow more than two runs in a start since arriving in Columbus. It's a reflection of how far he's come this season. This is likely the level that he'll be at to finish out this season. Triple-A is probably a 2027 thing, and that's fine for a 20-year-old pitcher.

However, he's a name in particular that if he were to get even a start with Gwinnett this year, just to see what happens, it wouldn't be that surprising.

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