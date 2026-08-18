Two More Braves Prospects Receive Minor League Promotions

The Atlanta Braves decided two more prospects were ready for a new challenge. On Tuesday, a pair of notable promotions were announced.

No. 5 prospect, infielder Alex Lodise, is heading to Double-A Columbus. He'll join the large group of notable talent in the system that have recently made their way to that level.

Meanwhile, recent first-round draft pick, Carter Beck, is quickly moving from Single-A Augusta to High-A Rome. He played just 11 games with the GreenJackets before getting the call.

Lodise gets the call to Columbus after going scortched earth for 17 games in Rome. He batted .343 with a 1.005 OPS, four home runs and 13 RBIs. In total, he already has 25 home runs this season.

Meanwhile, Beck batted .409 with a .980 OPS, one home run and six stolen bases in his short stint with Augusta. There has been no time needed to adjust to a wooden bat. Perhaps he'll experience an adjustment in High-A, but we'll have to see.

Columbus is loaded with top names in the system, including Cam Caminiti, Tate Southisene, John Gil, Eric Hartman, Owen Carey and Garrett Baumann. Only one of them, Baumann, started the season in Double-A. He spent some time in Triple-A, but he has since returned to Columbus.

High-A Rome hasn't had any issues restocking their talent pool. Seven members of the top-30 prospect list are there. Beck is simply the latest prospect join them.

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