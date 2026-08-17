Braves Prospect Update: Williams' Monster Weekend, Gil Heating Up in AA

Down on the farm, the Atlanta Braves' top prospects continue to show what they've got. Two players in particular have stood out as a of late. One was because of one of the most unreal weekends in recent memory. The other is because of how well he's starting off at a new level of play.

Here's a quick check on infielder Dixon Williams with High-A Rome and John Gil with Double-A Columbus.

Dixon Williams Puts on RBI Clinic

Rome Emperors infielder Dixon Williams was as clutch as he could be over the weekend. On Saturday, he turned heads with a 10-RBI game against the Ashville Tourists on the road.

His day included a two-homer day and three total extra-base hits. He felt short of the cycle, missing a triple. It's already big enough to have that day and nothing else. However, he wasn't done.

On Sunday, he hit three home runs to drive in six more runs. In total, he had five home runs and 16 RBIs over two games. He drove in 48% of the Emperors 33 runs scored between Saturday and Sunday.

His efforts earned him the honor of being the top hottest prospect in a latest ranking from Baseball America.

Dixon Williams likes his ribbies 🍽️



The Braves No. 23 prospect had 17 RBI on the week, the bulk of which coming from a 10-RBI performance Saturday and a 6-RBI encore Sunday.



The BA Hot Sheet:https://t.co/sxFDHIydqb pic.twitter.com/0lBOSfGxwk — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) August 17, 2026

John Gil Seizing Opportunity in Columbus

Heading into his Double-A promotion, Gil had actually been in a slump. He finished July batting .152 and .486 OPS. That, in theory, wouldn't bode well for seeing a higher level of play. Turns out, it was an opportunity to flip the switch again.

In 12 games, Gil is batting .311 with an .851 OPS, three extra-base hits, three RBIs and six stolen bases. His first home run in Double-A came on Sunday, driving in two en route to a Clingstones 5-3 win over the Birmingham Barons.

Gil has been one of the standout prospects in the Braves system since he had his breakout last August with Single-A Augusta. As the long-term solution at shortstop continues, he'll force his way further into the conversation as he rises further up the ladder.

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