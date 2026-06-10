Braves Put Acuña on IL, Select Veteran Bat to Roster

The Atlanta Braves have had a change in plans regarding Ronald Acuña Jr. After the initial plan to keep him day-to-day, they’ve placed him on the 10-day injured list.

In corresponding moves, Rowdy Tellez has been selected to the 40-man roster and will join the major league team. To make room on the roster, they have designated Jhancarlos Lara.

He exited Tuesday night’s game with a left hamstring injury. He suffered the injury while running through the first base bag on a groundout in the top of the fourth inning.

The official ruling is that it’s strained. Acuña has already been on the injured list this season due to the same hamstring.

Manager Walt Weiss said after the game that it didn’t appear to be as severe as the previous injury. Time will tell how long he’s away - as in if he’ll be ready around when he’s eligible to be activated.

They have their options to cover the right field corner. Eli White came in after Acuña exited. Mauricio Dubón can also play in the outfield. He’s covered in left and centerfield this season, and he has 21 career games played in right.

While Dubón is playing in the outfield, Jorge Mateo can cover shortstop.

Tellez has been exclusively a first baseman and a designated hitter during his major league career. It can be presumed he provides an option at the latter position.

He was signed over the spring to a minor league contract. He didn’t have a team to report to during spring training, but he saw action with Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic.

Last year, he played in 112 games split between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers. He batted .228 with a .719 OPS, 17 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Lara is a top-30 prospect in the Braves system. He’s been on the 40-man since late last season. He got called up but never made his MLB debut. He’s currently with Double-A Columbus.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Braves newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news