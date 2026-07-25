Braves Recall Lefty From Triple-A, DFA Elieser Hernández
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A fresh arm is on his way to the Atlanta Braves bullpen. The team announced on Saturday morning that they have recalled left-hander Connor Thomas from Triple-A.
In a corresponding move, they have designated right-hander Elieser Hernández for assignment.
The latter pitcher gave the Braves three scoreless innings and earned the win on Saturday, when the team beat the Baltimore Orioles, 7-6. He got into some trouble with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, but he was able to escape the jam and give the Braves a chance to win it.
Since Hernández threw 48 pitches, he won't be available for a few days. With the bullpen still feeling the strain, they brought in another long reliever. It's likely Hernández will be outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers and will then elect free agency. After that, he'll likely re-sign.
Friday night's outing is his only regular-season appearance with the Braves so far. He's spent the entire season with Gwinnett.
Thomas has also made a single appearance with the Braves this season. He pitched 3 2/3 innings on July 7 and allowed four earned runs in a losing effort against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Braves have a chance to take another series on Saturday. Bryce Elder is on the mound for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.
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Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.Follow HarrisonSmaj