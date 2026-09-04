Braves See Former Prospect Claimed Off Waivers From Rockies

Once seen as one of the next key arms in the bullpen, Hayden Harris' time with the Atlanta Braves is over. The team announced on Friday afternoon that he had been claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies.

According to his transaction log, he had been put on waivers back on Wednesday. This lines up with selecting Elieser Hernandez to the 40-man roster, and, in turn, the active roster. Both moves were on the same day.

Blake Burkhalter had been added to the 40-man roster the day before to serve as an arm in the bullpen for the Braves' series opener against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. He was optioned back to Triple-A afterward.

Just last season, Harris appeared to be on the rise. He pitched to a 0.52 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP over 52 innings pitched. He was selected to the All-Star Futures Game alongside JR Ritchie when it was held ahead of the All-Star Game in Atlanta last July.

That hype built up earned him a major league call-up when rosters expanded in September. He made three appearances, allowing an earned run over 2 2/3 innings pitched.

Since then, he had taken some steps back. He had a 5.28 ERA and a 1.72 WHIP across 46 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett. He was moved down to Double-A Columbus. He had one solid outing, followed by another messy one in late August. When deciding who to move, it was clear that he was simply the odd man out.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news