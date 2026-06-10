Braves Select Karinchak, Recall Ritchie, Place Key Arm on Injured List

The Atlanta Braves have shuffled the pitching staff following the walk-off loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. They announced James Karinchak was selected to the roster. He’ll get his long-awaited return to the majors.

JR Ritchie has been recalled from Triple to bolster the staff as well. In corresponding moves, Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment once again, and Tyler Kinley is heading to the 15-day injured list. He’s backdated to June 8 due to right elbow inflammation.

Karinchak signed a minor league contract just as the Winter Meetings were getting underway in Orlando. He started the decade as a key member of the Cleveland Indians/Guardians bullpen. Since he’s dealt with some injuries and time in the minor leagues.

A certain hype has developed around him in some circles of Braves country. The velocity on his fastball is sitting between 95 mph and 96 mph. He has a 2.45 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP with Gwinnett this season. Time to see if these stats translate to success in the majors.

It’s unclear if Ritchie will join the rotation or if he will join the bullpen in the same manner as his prospect counterpart, Didier Fuentes. The rotation for this weekend against the Mets in Queens is all listed as to be determined. However, Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider should be ready to go by then, and Holmes would be on regular rest.

Unless the Braves are set to shuffle the rotation as well, there is a good chance Ritchie is aiding the bullpen. There are still two games to get through in Chicago, and they need the fresh arms. If they don't need him, then he'll be available to start this weekend. His last start was on Friday.

They likely wouldn’t make this move until later this week if there wasn’t a chance he could come out of the bullpen. In five starts this season, Ritchie has a 4.51 ERA.

Carrasco was DFA'd after he extended outing on Tuesday night. He allowed an earned run on four hits and one walk en route to picking up five outs. That run he allowed tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, and he was credited with a blown save.

Kinley had been on a nice run leading up to his injury. He's allowed a single run over his last nine appearances. Good for a 1.04 ERA in that time.

The Braves look to tie the series in Chicago when action resumes on Wednesday night. Chris Sale is on the mound for a 7:40 EDT first pitch.

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