Braves Hit with Rare Series Opening Loss as White Sox Walk it Off

The Atlanta Braves came out firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, but the result was still a gut-punch in extra innings in the form of a walk-off loss.

In his major league debut, Chicago White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery handed closer Raisel Iglesias his first loss of the season when he was an out away from putting the final touches on holding them off.

"We're one out away from pulling that thing out, but I mean your cap to the kid. I mean, he had a hell of a moment," manager Walt Weiss said. "You know, his first day up, take Iggy in that spot every time. "

Heading into the game, the Braves were 16-5 in series openers. However, it was a bit closer when on the road. They were 6-4 in series openers when away from Truist Park.

They were 29-9 when they scored first, 6-3 against the National League Central and 5-1 in games where the score is tied after 8. While the odds were in their favor, it wasn’t meant to be.

Even after running the opener out of the game and showing the mismatch didn’t matter, they couldn’t get it done.

"We got four runs early. We need to add on to that, but we weren't able to do it with the shape we were in tonight," Weiss said.

The pitching just couldn’t get it done. Grant Holmes couldn’t get through the fourth inning, allowing three runs and letting the White Sox back in it. Carlos Carrasco got into trouble during his five-out appearance. In a rare instance that they tried to stretch out Iglesias a little further, it was to unideal results.

Weiss confirmed after the game that Dylan Lee and Didier Fuentes were unavailable. It forced him to try to maximize what they had. Even with the extra day off, he wanted to get as many bullpen arms a break as possible.

Given that they entered the game 24 games over .500 entering Tuesday, there was some leeway to take the risk. It didn't work. All they can do is try to reset and have one of their signature bounce-back days.

They’ll have Chris Sale on the mound in his old ballpark, ready to go try to tie the series. First pitch is once again set for 7:40 p.m. EDT.

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