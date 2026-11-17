As the Atlanta Braves prepare for next season, they're naturally looking to their internal options for the starting rotation. One of those options they look to will be 21-year-old Didier Fuentes.

In the context of being asked about the recently signed Evan Phillips on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Anthopoulos said that Fuentes once again made their plans for Fuentes next season clear.

"The number one thing for us, we do want to stretch Didier Fuentes back out as a starter when we get to spring training," Anthopoulos said during his interview on The Show. "That doesn't mean we're committing to him as a starter. We'd like to have the option to do it."

He added that Fuentes joining the rotation would have the team down a high-leverage reliever in the bullpen, hence the added importance of adding Phillips. This wasn't specifically said by Anthopoulos, but it should be noted that even if they're able to re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias, they would have been down a man with Fuentes as a starter.

When appearing out of the bullpen, Fuentes posted a 2.05 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 70 1/3 innings. He got the experience of pitching in different situations, whether it was in the middle innings, picking up the final out or in extra innings.

All of these situations help him get the experience a starter needs in the majors. Even pitching in extras helps him work around runners in scoring position.

He had no trouble covering multiple innings when needed, pitching at least two innings 12 times during the regular season. Arguably his best performance of the season came against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS, when he retired 11 consecutive batters and nearly pitched four perfect innings to finish off a win.

Earlier this month, he received votes for the National League Rookie of the Year.

During his time in the majors, Fuentes was able to work with multiple veteran arms who were in the rotation and in the bullpen.

"I can tell you, the veterans we had around Didier Fuentes last year, I think, were huge for his development," Anthopoulos said. "He's talented, but having guys like [Raisel] Iglesias, [Robert] Suarez, Martín Pérez - those guys really spent time with him, and he was really able to develop up here at the big league level."

Fuentes Has Made His Case to the Braves

By now, he's shown that he can handle seeing batters multiple times through the order in the majors. Giving him that chance, especially when the number of healthy starters to turn to on this team is thin, is a logical next step.

Who they can add over the offseason, or who can establish themselves as viable, healthy options in spring training, will likely play a role. For example, this team will likely try to get Strider in the rotation if they can, even if they aren't counting on it.

How AJ Smith-Shawver and JR Ritchie look as they try to take their next steps could also play a role. Since they've typically been used in starter roles, they could potentially get picked over Fuentes when deciding on the opening day rotation.

This isn't to say these are the right calls, per se. This is simply looking at multiple potential scenarios.

Either way, as long as he's ready, he'll have a genuine shot.

Even if he's stretched out, that helps him perform the duties of being a long reliever next season. It also allows the Braves to have him ready and waiting in case they need to bring him into the rotation later on.

Regardless of the team, more than five starters are needed every year. If it's not at the start of the season, Fuentes will likely get a shot at starting in 2027. This feels more like an when than an if.

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