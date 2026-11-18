Internal options for the Atlanta Braves rotation are working to get back to full health ahead of next season. Some have had this task on and off for some time, with one of the more notable ones being Spencer Schwellenbach.

Last year, the expectation was that he'd recover from his fractured elbow and ramp up. That's not the case anymore after he missed the entire 2026 season. The Braves are being cautious with their expectations for him, along with other pitchers on the mend, such as Spencer Strider.

"I've told them this. It's hard for us to go into the season, and we count on them," Anthopoulos said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Show" hosted by Jon Heyman. "If they're back, and they're healthy, and they're ready to go, we'll easily make room. That's a great problem to have, right?"

While Anthopoulos said Strider would be ready for spring training, he didn't speak as confidently about Schwellenbach. When it came to his timeline, he said Schwellenbach could be ready for spring "in theory."

He made it clear that any report saying he's already ruled out for spring training is inaccurate, but his status is still up in the air. They're hoping he can be ready, but they have to see.

Steps are being taken to try to make it happen. Anthopoulos said he's specifically talked to Schwellenbach about pacing himself during the offseason. At this time, he isn't throwing at all.

"He was talking about throwing around Thanksgiving and so on, and what I told him was, look, we don't need to rush," he said.

Patience is Key for the Braves and Schwellenbach

Given the multiple setbacks he's had since he sustained his first injury in June 2025, it makes sense that they want to be as careful as possible. He had to undergo a procedure in spring training, and then he sustained another elbow fracture toward the end of the regular season.

Normally, the fact that he's not throwing is a sign of trouble. With a full offseason ahead, he can take a pause and still be ready. Anything that helps prevent a setback helps increase his chances.

"There's a world that he's certainly ready and preparing for spring. I just don't know that as we get closer, and hopefully, he gets through bullpens and things like that, that we can sit there and say the right thing for him is to have a full-season workload, and I think that's where we have to discuss."

Being patient with Schwellenbach is worth it just from his track record. In 38 career starts, he's posted a 3.23 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP and 235 strikeouts over 234 1/3 innings.

If the season doesn't start on the time, that gives him even more time to recover. In a weird twist, that could be a blessing in disguise for his health.

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