Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Ketel Marte, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Braves Star)

There are only a few more days of regular season action left in the MLB season, but I promise there are still home run bets to be won.

How about starting the week with a +920 hit in the home run market ? That’s right, Drew Gilbert (+920) was one of three picks that I gave out on Monday night (for a three-game slate), and he went 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs batted in, cashing the longest home run prop I’ve bet this season.

Now, all 30 teams are back in action on Tuesday night, giving bettors endless opportunities to find the right matchup for a long ball to happen.

Betting on home run props isn’t easy – I’ve had plenty of losing nights – but there is something exciting about seeing a plus-money prop come through by way of the most fun play in baseball.

On Tuesday, I have three more players that I’m eyeing, including Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who has an all-time great matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

Here’s a breakdown of each of Tuesday’s home run picks, complete with the latest odds from the best betting sites .

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+239)

Marte enters the final week of the regular season with 22 home runs and a .752 OPS, but I believe the three-time All-Star is in a great spot to add to that stat line on Tuesday.

Arizona takes on the Rockies and left-handed Kyle Freeland, who has been rocked in 2026. Freeland has a 6.38 ERA and has allowed 27 home runs in 25 appearances. He gave up three homers in his first start since coming off the injured list this month and has allowed six homers in his last three outings.

Against lefties this season, Marte is hitting .301 with a .925 OPS and nine home runs in 136 at-bats. He has also dominated Freeland in his career, hitting .333 (17-for-51) with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and an OPS of 1.061.

This isn’t the best price that you’ll find on Tuesday, but Marte’s previous success against Freeland makes him a no-brainer bet with the Rockies lefty struggling so much in 2026.

Ozzie Albies to Hit a Home Run (+556)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has just two home runs over his last 25 games, but I’m buying him as a long shot bet on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds and Brandon Williamson.

This season, Williamson has allowed eight home runs in 10 appearances, posting a 5.56 ERA in the process. The lefty may struggle against Albies, who has eight home runs, a .277 batting average and a .743 OPS against southpaws in 2026.

Albies has swung the bat much better from the right side this season, and he may be breaking out of his long slump, picking up four hits over his last five games.

The Braves have a ton of players that bettors can consider in this game, including Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr., but I don’t mind taking a shot on Albies against a lefty with the Reds eliminated from playoff contention.

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+690)

A ton of wind is expected at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, which has led to no player in this game being set at shorter than +583 to hit a home run.

Despite that, I can’t pass up a chance to get NL MVP favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong at nearly 7/1 to go deep against Janson Junk.

This season, PCA has 45 home runs, including 12 over his last 24 games. During that 24-game stretch, the Chicago Cubs star is hitting .291 with 1.044 OPS. So far this season, 34 of PCA’s 45 home runs have come against right-handed pitching, and Junk has struggled a bit with the long ball, allowing 14 in 24 appearances (23 starts).

There’s a chance the wind torpedoes this prop, but this is a crazy value for one of the best players in baseball on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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