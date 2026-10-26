Determining Best Role for Braves' Ray Kerr in 2027

The Atlanta Braves got the ultimate surprise with the emergence of Ray Kerr last season. He wasn't on the radar for much of the season. Once he appeared, he proved to be a force.

Heading into next season, the expectation, and rightfully so, is that he'll be in the conversation. What can still be discussed is how he could make an impact next season. There are

Longer Reliever/Opener

What's worked before could be a solution that continues to pay off going forward. Kerr was a Swiss Army knife for the Braves down the stretch. Toward the end, he established himself a clutch opener.

Through his different role, he pitched in every single inning of a game at least once. He pitched the first three. He finished off thre final three. He stepped in to help out in the middle innings.

It's a logical decision for the Braves to opt for what works. You can argue this helps him be ready for whatever role they need him for at any given time.

Starting Pitcher

It's a role he had early on in his professional career. Maybe now that he's found success as an opener, Kerr can work towards success multiple times through the order in the major leagues.

What would have to change here is how built up Kerr is. The most pitches he threw in one game was 47, when he opened Game 3 against the Phillies and pitched into the fourth inning. Ideally, they'd double that pitch count for him to be a starting pitcher.

Where there is concern would be health. He just finished his long recovery from Tommy John surgery. It's worth exploring, but all pros and cons need to be evaluated.

Closer/Setup Man

Here is a more specialized relief role.

He has no career saves, but he pitched the final out of three games in 2026. It's a position that could be open for applications soon. Raisel Iglesias is a free agent. Robert Suarez, while the natural successor, doesn't necessarily have to take on that role.

The Braves could audition him there during spring training and see how he does. Even during the regular season, he could be sent out in some save situations. Not every good closer always starts off as an obvious choice.

Should Suare become the closer, they'll need a new setup man, which opens the door for Kerr to take on a major backend role in the bullpen. On a night when Suarez gets rest, he could still go pick up a save in the ninth. That's how it worked for Suarez much of the season. The same can be said for Kerr.

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