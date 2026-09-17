Cam Caminiti Reflects on Big Year in Braves Minor League System

The 2026 season is in the books for the Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospect, Cam Caminiti. He personally described it as a key developmental year.

He felt he really learned to pitch as opposed to just throwing, which will make or break a pitcher when he reaches the high levels of the minors. His arsenal became more defined and refined, as well as adapting to a new schedule from once per week to once every six days. In time, he adjusted through it all.

"Body's feeling great," Caminiti said in an interview with Atlanta Braves on SI. "Just excited to be done for the year. I feel like I had a pretty good year, and I'm excited with a lot of progress I made."

The result of the progress was getting to play at two new levels of pro baseball in 2026. He started in High-A with Rome and was promoted to Double-A Columbus for the last month and a half of the season. Arguably, the latter level saw better results than the former level.

Improvement in his excution of pitches when in two-strike counts played a major role in keeping the momentum going at key level of the minors.

"I'd say that's the biggest thing since coming up here, he said. "I've been doing well with that and just throwing all my pitches consistently and confidently.

Caminiti was able to finish off the season on a high note. He pitched back-to-back starts in which he completed six innings of one-run ball. He averaged a strikeout per inning, along with a single baserunner per inning.

Two pitches he continued to refine were his changeup and what was ultimately a gyro slider. The latter pitch started off as a cutter, but it evolved into a different pitch as he worked on it.

"I've been working with it. It's not where I want it yet. It's still got a little bit of run metrically, which is the biggest thing for me, but it's still getting misses, getting outs in the game."

Working on both of these pitches further is a goal of his for this offseason. He already likes how it complements his fastball and how it allows him to change speeds and plains.

Another key goal this offseason is to, in his words, hold his weight. It's part of his goal of staying in a certain shape and being healthy for next season.

"I feel like I recover better and just feel healthier throughout the year," he said.

Next year, regardless of what happens with the impending lockout, the minor league season is scheduled to go on as planned. Caminiti will have a similar routine that the major leaguers likely won't have. So, it's all a go as normal.

The next step would be moving up to the Triple-A level. Time ran out to give him a try this season, but it could very well be where he starts next season. Depending on how the MLB season shapes up, maybe that call comes. All in due time.

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