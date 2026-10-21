Former Playoff Hero Would Be Perfect Complementary FA Signing for Braves

The Atlanta Braves enter the offseason with some question marks in their lineup. Last season ended with the bats drying up in October. An answer on Jurickson Profar looms.

While Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II are everyday outfielders, left field was a rotating spot. It was matchup-dependent, and the needs at shortstop played a role as well in who the options were.

Before Profar was suspended for the season, it appeared they had three everyday outfielders. It would be wise to go into next season with the same expectation. A notable option entering free agency is already an everyday left fielder: Randy Arozarena.

This isn’t the first time Arozarena has come up on Atlanta Braves on SI this offseason. Originally, it was to say that he shouldn’t necessarily replace anybody in the outfield. However, here’s a chance to reiterate that he makes a perfect complement to who is already manning center field and the right-field corner.

Injecting a Right-Handed Bat into the Lineup

Regardless of splits, right-handed hitters were lackluster in the Braves lineup in 2026. In turn, the lineup overall performed worse against left-handed pitchers than right-handed pitchers.

Left-handed hitters actually did better against lefties than right-handed hitters did. Arozarena provides an immediate solution. Last year, he batted .306 with a .954 OPS against lefties.

As for righties, he hit .271 with an .827 OPS. He solves a major deficit the Braves have in the lineup, while also being an option day in and day out.

The designated hitter spot would still be open to platoon other bats such as Mike Yastremski. If an outfielder needs to take a day off, or just a day as the DH, Yastremski can still play in those spots.

If the Braves are able to re-sign Mauricio Dubón as well, he can be the everyday shortstop.

Addressing Arguments Against Adding Arozarena

I'll at least provide a devil's advocate to this potential move. The Braves have some outfield prospects on the way, notably Eric Hartman. He could be ready soon, but having Randy Arozarena signed for multiple years could block him.

There is also his recent postseason performance. He's known for his 2020 run with the Rays, but since then, it's been hit or miss. He looked sharp again for the Rays in 2021 and in 2023, but he didn't muster much, along with the rest of the team, in 2022.

In 2025 with the Mariners, he batted .188 with a .574 OPS. Perhaps the Mariners reach the World Series if he had looked closer to his usual self.

Point is that the Braves could get a big playoff bat. They also may not. The verdict is out there.

Overall, these are valid points that don't want to ignore. However, for team in win-now mode, it's a move that's worth going for it.

What Could a Contract Look Like?

Spotrac projects him to get a respectable payday. They list his market value as $20.5 million per season and worthy of a four-year contract (about $82 million). He'd be one of the highest-paid players on the team if this signing were made.

The Braves may have to move a contract to make it happen. Getting Spencer Strider off the books, for example, would achieve that could at a nearly one-for-one dollar swap - Strider makes $22 million per season.

Having a contract off the books would also help if they have to pay Profar to officially go away.

It's certainly a move that is doable for the Braves. They've made the effort to bring in a bat before. Maybe they do it again.

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