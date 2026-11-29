The Atlanta Braves got to work on Saturday to lock back down pieces of last season's team. Tyler Mahle and Mauricio Dubón have re-signed to multi-year contracts.

Both moves help covere keep positions on the team.

With that said, it's time to grade these two specific signings. We'll include the terms of the contract, a letter grade and why the deals got the grades that they did.

Tyler Mahle, Starting Pitcher

Contract: Two-Years, $40 Million

Grade: B+

The length of this deal is perfect, and it's worth paying a bit more per season if it means it's only two seasons. Even if it doesn't work out, it won't be long before they're out from under it.

Re-signing Mahle is more about what the team knows what they can get from him as opposed to what they know for a fact that they will. He has a track record of being a good pitcher, and he has a history of making adjustments.

Asking him to do what he did for the Braves after the deadline (a 1.99 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP) over a full season isn't realistic. But if he goes and posts a 3.40 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 160 to 180 innings per season, just to spitball some stats, that sounds like it's a contract that will have worked out.

Having more certainty in the rotation in the form of an effective arm is also a nice bonus.

Yes, he has an injury history. We'll have to see if he's able to sustain a full season. But it's worth rolling the dice.

Mauricio Dubón, Utility

Contract: Three-Years, $30 Million

Grade: A-

It's a longer contract that the team likely would have preferred to give to a 32-year-old utility player. However, when you consider the cost overall, it's very reasonable.

Over two years, $30 million is a bit steep. Over three years, that's totally fine.

A shortstop who bats .276 with a .719 OPS is one who has made his case to stick around. When he can also patrol every outfield position, then the contract is even more reasonable.

Dubón can also hold down the shortstop position until another young prospect finally shows he's major league ready. They have their options, but they're not confident yet that any other them are ready to contribute.

That can change in a year. If they're lucky, even sooner. After that, Dubón is still useful since he can play left field if that position still needs to be covered. Ozzie Albies will be a free agent after 2027. With 218 career games at second base, he'll be around to take over the position if needed.

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