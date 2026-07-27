Braves Promote No. 3 Prospect to Double-A After Strong Run

An Atlanta Braves top prospect is on the move. According to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, shortstop Tate Southisene is being promoted to Double-A.

This move has not yet been made official by the Braves. For that reason, it's unclear when his first game with the Clingstones will be, but since there are no Monday games, it can be presumed that his first game will be in Columbus on Tuesday. They will start a home series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

This would be his second promotion of the season, having started with Single-A Augusta, and he's played 89 games so far this season. At this pace, Double-A is where he'll likely finish, but it's an impressive rise nonetheless for a 19-year-old a year removed from high school.

Southisene was the Braves' top draft pick last year. He was selected 25th overall. While he saw playing time in the latter months of 2025, his breakout arrived this season.

In 51 games with the GreenJackets, he posted a.297 average and a .929 OPS with eight home runs and 36 stolen bases. With the Emperors, he batted .255 with an .806 OPS, four home runs and nine stolen bases.

His recent month was more on par with what we saw from him at the previous level. He batted .296 with an .881 OPS with two home runs, 10 RBIs and three stolen bases.

The Braves' lineup in High-A Rome had been turning heads for the last few months. About a third of the top-30 prospects were together with the Emperors. It was only a matter of time before one of them got the call for a higher level of play.

What's left to be determined is who will be next. Eric Hartman slumped hard in July after putting himself on the map for much of the season. He may have to wait. Cam Caminiti has looked sharper over time. He is another candidate to be next.

All three of these players are listed as top-100 prospects in baseball. There is a whole group to watch, but this is the trio considered to be leading the way.

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