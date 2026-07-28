Which Braves Prospects Should Be Untouchable at the Deadline?

Less than one week from now, the MLB trade deadline will pass. The Atlanta Braves are expected to be buyers. They need help, especially for the starting rotation, and they need it badly.

To make a deal happen, they'll have to be aggressive, and they have the assets to make it happen. While the farm system isn't considered very strong, we've learned that it's better than it gets credit for.

With all that being said, the Braves shouldn't be overly aggressive. Some key prospects should stick around. This team is getting older, and they should have some talent ready for when that inevitable time comes that some torches need to be passed.

This includes no intel that I have on my part on who is safe or who is not. This is simply a discussion on who would make the most sense to keep and who to trade.

Braves Untouchables

When looking at the top-10 propsects in the system, at least one top arm and one or two top position player needs to stick around.

My candidate on the pitching side to be untouchable is Cam Caminiti. It's not that crazy of a take to retain your top prospect. However, he has one of the better, longer track records. He's starting to come into his own after some growing pains. The Braves should commit to seeing things through with him.

Maybe keep Briggs McKenzie around because he's one of the few top left-handers in the prospect pool.

On the offensive side, they're building up some options at the shortstop position. It makes that group more expendable. Tate Southisene will have his suitors, but he's the most likely to be the shortstop of the future compared to the rest. With prospect Jim Jarvis potentially an option at shortstop, the Braves can give Southisene the chance to develop and then dangle the others to buy at the deadline.

The idea is that you trade the top options that could likely get caught in a logjam. Know who to prioritize and offload the rest.

Frankly, there aren't many outfield prospects who should be considered untouchable (more on the one you're probably thinking of shortly). The exceptions are AJ Gracia and Carter Beck, just because they were drafted earlier this month. They aren't moving. They haven't even played professional games yet. That should be a given.

Outside of them any outfielder prospect who gets moves will likely depend on who gets the deal done compared to another.

Up For Grabs

If you're the Braves, don't be afraid to trade any right-handed pitchers, whether they're a current prospect or a recent prospect. An exception can be made for Didier Fuentes. It probably goes without saying, but because of this broad stance, I want that made clear.

One-third of the top-30 prospect pool is made up of right-handers. Jensen Hirschkorn, for example, is on the way after being drafted. He isn't even part of the MLB.com rankings yet. They won't be without options in the system if they trade some.

At the shortstop position, it's already been implied that Alex Lodise and John Gil are up for grabs. It would be fun to see them all move up through the minors together. Jose Manon is a newer option in the system who is looking good for the DSL team, and he's got the time to develop behind Southisene. Keep those two and shop the rest.

Ok, so the outfield. Yes, Eric Hartman should be up for grabs. He's a big name right now. Many will want him to stick around, but that doesn't mean he's suddenly untouchable. If anything, ride the hot hand to make a trade happen.

Down in the system, there are Luis Guanipa, Isaiah Drake and Diego Tornes. The last of the three is a non-option to trade away for this deadline anyway due to injury. But, in theory, his presence makes it easier to move a different outfielder.

Many of these bats have similar traits. They have speed. They hit for power. It makes somebody disposable.

A benefit the Braves have for this lineup is that they can have their cake and eat it, too. That wasn't a luxury for previous deadlines. There is a point where they could get careless with buying. As long as they walk that fine line, they're fine.

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