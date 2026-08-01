Braves Prospect Cam Caminiti Delivers Career Outing for High-A Rome

Cam Caminiti continues to build up hype down in the minor leagues, and his latest start proved to be a career-best so far.

The Atlanta Braves' top prospect struck out 14 batters over 6 2/3 innings. It's the first time in his professional career that he struck out double-digit batters and was also the first time he recorded an out in the seventh inning.

After spending the first couple of months of the season ironing out a new pitch and working through some growing paings, he's gotten a handle on the High-A level of play. Since June 11, he has a 2.36 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 38 innings pitched.

He was the organization's representative in the All-Star Futures Game back in July, and he's only shown why that was the case.

The real question becomes when he will get his next reward for how he's pitched? Tate Southisene was promoted to Double-A Columbus earlier this week. It could be Caminiti's turn next.

What he did on Friday night was a prime start to cap off his tenure in Rome. A new challenge could and should be ahead of him.

Should he get the call, it would be the first time he would get promoted midseason. He spent all of the 2025 campaign with Single-A Augusta. He made his debut with the Emperors on opening night of 2026,

The left-hander was selected by the Braves in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He was immediately labeled as the top prospect in the system, according to MLB.com, and nobody has been able to detrone him.

At just 19 years old, he has significant room left for growth. With what he's been able to achieve in Augusta and Rome so far, it bodes well for what he could do at the next levels of play as he continues to mature as a pitcher.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news