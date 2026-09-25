How Braves May Handle Bryce Elder's Return If, When Time Comes

Now that the Atlanta Braves have secured their place in October and won the NL East for the seventh time in the last nine years, attention turns to constructing a postseason roster. And buried within that process is one of the more interesting questions facing the front office: what happens with Bryce Elder?

Elder could be back from knee surgery at some point during the postseason, but his return is far from a guarantee that he'll actually pitch meaningful innings. If the Braves go with the four-man rotation that's typical in October, it should be Chris Sale, Tyler Mahle, Grant Holmes and Martín Pérez — four pitchers who have all solidified their spots with strong finishes down the stretch.

That leaves Elder on the outside looking in, and the Braves have to decide what, if anything, to do about it.

One option is swapping Elder in for Pérez, sliding Pérez to the bullpen instead. The logic there would point to Pérez's postseason track record — he carries a 9.24 ERA across eight career playoff appearances. But that logic has a major flaw: Only one of those eight appearances was a start.

The other seven came in relief. It makes it hard to judge how Pérez would fare in a starting role for the postseason. Combine that with the strong run Pérez is currently on, and swapping him out in favor of Elder doesn't hold up.

A second option is putting Elder in the bullpen. On the surface, that makes some sense — Elder likely won't be stretched out enough to handle a starter's workload right after returning from surgery.

But the problem is Elder's profile as a pitcher: He tends to work with a lot of traffic on the bases, carrying a career 4.46 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. That's not exactly the recipe for a reliable relief arm, especially in high-leverage October innings.

This may lead us to the best option available: leaving Elder off the postseason roster entirely. Keep the hot hands — Sale, Mahle, Holmes and Pérez — in the rotation, avoid the risk of crooked numbers out of the bullpen, and let Elder heal from knee surgery on a proper timeline.

That approach would also set him up to compete for a rotation spot heading into 2027, rather than rushing him into a role he isn't built for. It doesn't hurt that Atlanta's bullpen is already trending in the right direction without him — with Robert Suárez nearing a return and Didier Fuentes established as a high-leverage piece, there isn't an obvious need to force Elder into the mix.

Trying to shoehorn Elder back into a rotation that's currently humming could do more harm than good to the rhythm the Braves' staff has built. Sometimes the best move for a returning piece is patience — and this may be one of those times.

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