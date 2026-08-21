How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Brewers Series

The Atlanta Braves are set for their third and fourth road cities this week. They’re set for a three-game series in two locations with the Milwaukee Brewers.

When both teams last faced each other, the Braves took two games out of three in Atlanta. It took a walk-off home run and some timely hitting, but they made it happen. It was a needed series win during a slump. Perhaps another one could be coming.

Consider this your guide for this weekend. Here is everything you need to know for this upcoming series.

How to Watch Braves vs Brewers

Friday’s and Saturday’s games will be telecast on BravesVision, while Sunday’s game will be carried on ESPN.

Sunday’s game will be the annual Little League Classic. The Brewers will remain the home game like they will be for the first two games of the series being played in Milwaukee.

Probable Starters for Series

Friday, Aug. 21, 4:10 p.m.: Chris Sale (12-8, 2.16) vs. Jacob Misiorowski (12-5, 1.75)

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2:10 p.m.: Martín Pérez (8-7, 3.15) vs. Logan Henderson (7-2, 2.70)

Sunday, Aug. 23, 7:10 p.m.: Tyler Mahle (4-10, 4.53) vs. Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.94)

NOTE: Sunday’s game will be played in Williamsport, Pa.

A matchup that many have been waiting for has arrived. There was hope that it could have happened when the Brewers were in Atlanta, but Chris Sale’s start was a day late. This time, on Friday, it lines up.

Sale will face Jacob Misiorowski. The future Hall of Famer will be up against the top rising star pitcher in the National League. There is a solid chance these two are both finalists for the Cy Young Award in November, with Misiorowski looking like the clear frontrunner.

Pérez saw his scoreless streak of 18 innings get snapped when he allowed four earned runs in his last start in Minnesota against the Twins.

Mahle will be tasked with pitching in the Little League Classic. So far, he's been locked in since coming over from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the trade deadline.

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