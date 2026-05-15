How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Red Sox Series

The Atlanta Braves are to start their rivalry weekend series with the Boston Red Sox. The former crosstown ballclubs will go head-to-head for the first time this season.

While the Braves are the top team in baseball, the Red Sox sit in last place in the American League East and 10 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here is all you need to know for the upcoming series. Where to watch, who is pitching and additional information are all here at your disposal. All first pitch times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

How to Watch Braves vs Red Sox Series

Friday, May 14, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV, NESN (Boston)

Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV, NESN (Boston)

Sunday, May 16, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV, NESN (Boston

There should be little trouble watching this upcoming series. Every game is on BravesVision. If you have access to the channel, you can leave it on the entire weekend without having to change the channel.

If you have access to BravesVision, you're covered for the entire series. The channel is available on Spectrum (check local listings), Xfinity (ch.1254), DirecTV (ch. 645), U-Verse ( ch.1730), Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies across the Braves TV market.

For those who may not have BravesVision, Gray TV has you covered for the entire series. You can catch games in-market on their channels. It's an over-the-air (OTA) option that provides the game for free. In the Atlanta area, the following channels with the game are Atlanta News First (ANF) and Peachtree Sports Network.

For any Red Sox fans who may have come across this guide, all games are on NESN. If you're out of market entirely, MLB.TV is an option catch the games.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday, May 14, 7:15 p.m.: Connelly Early (3-2, 3.16 ERA) vs Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.89 ERA)

Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: Payton Tolle (1-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Bryce Elder (4-1, 1.81 ERA)

Sunday, May 16, 7:15 p.m.: TBD vs Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.35 ERA)

Strider is coming off a dominant start out in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. In what was his second start of the season, he tossed six scoreless innings, allowed one hit and two walks while striking out eight.

After a shaky debut at Coors Field, he settled in and helped the Braves make a statement against the back-to-back defending World Series champions.

Elder continues to have one of the more underrated runs in the game this season. Depending on whether Shohei Ohtani qualifies, he either has the best or second-best ERA in the National League (1.81). His .180 opponent’s average is the fourth-lowest in the National League.

He’s building a case to make his second-career All-Star Game this July.

Holmes has made one start since he pitched on May 1. He was scratched from his May 6 start in favor of Martín Pérez. He pitched just four innings and threw 78 pitches in his last start on Tuesday against the Cubs. Manager Walt Weiss said he was pulled as early as he was due to the long stretch between starts and the long fourth inning.