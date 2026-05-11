What Braves' Q1 Report Revealed About The Battery, TV Revenue

The Atlanta Braves released their latest quarterly report, providing some insight into how they’re handling the changing landscape.

Two notable highlights were the television revenue and the increasing revenue coming out of The Battery, the development surrounding Truist Park.

Despite recent talk of BravesVision being a financial success, TV revenue is currently down compared to when they were under the Main Street Sports Group umbrella. It's down 41% from around 4.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 to 2.6 million in the first quarter of 2026.

In the quarterly report, the Braves attributed the decrease “to the timing of the commencement of the BravesVision media contracts as we transitioned away from our previous long-term local broadcasting arrangement.”

How the launch of BravesVision unfolded grants validity to this reasoning. The announcement came toward the end of February, and many of the contracts with TV providers came at the eleventh hour. Some contracts were being finalized hours before opening day.

Braves.TV was launched a few weeks before opening day, and the monthly subscription option wasn’t released alongside the annual option. During spring training, games were shown almost exclusively on the Gray TV stations, Peachtree TV and Atlanta News First, with out-of-market viewing available on MLB.TV.

So, with the chaos that ensued to get their in-house television production off the ground, it's reasonable that there would be a hiccup in the revenue stream. The real test will be next quarter. If there is a notable increase at the end of the second quarter, then there was something to it.

There is the reality that BravesVision may not generate the same revenue as the regional sports network model at all. They made do better than other MLB markets because of their largest region to pull from, but there's a chance it just doesn't get there.

It wouldn't be just a Braves problem. Many have been negatively impacted by losing the traditional model of getting revenue from a wider net of cable TV subscriptions. Most people who had cable just had the Braves. Even if a subscriber didn't watch the channel, they in some way contributed to the revenue coming in. It doesn't work that way anymore.

Sports still drive more consistent subscription revenue compared to other media viewing. So, we'll see how it all shakes out in time.

Meanwhile, revenue at The Battery continues to climb, but 41% compared to the first quarter of 2025. This is a decision that continues to print money. People go to The Battery before and after games, or go without ever attending a game. There are concerts at the Roxy. There are bars and restaurants to spend time and money at. It's become a gold standard for the industry.

There's a reason other sports teams want something like it. It provides a solid revenue stream. No one wants a giant parking lot around the stadium anymore. Being built into a regular neighborhood, like how it was during the first half of the 20th century, isn't even ideal. That wouldn't have the space for all of this development unless the ballpark is built into a pre-established, busy neighborhood.

Revenue from The Battery played a role in the Braves being able to have their own TV operations. Others had to go to MLB for their in-house production. Perhaps as others follow the trend of The Battery, they'll be able to eventually follow the trend of BravesVision, if it proves to be worth the expense.