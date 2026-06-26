How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Giants Series

The Atlanta Braves head to the Bay Area for another series with the San Francisco Giants. It's a frustrating couple of weeks for this ballclub.

They've dropped four of their last five series played, including being swept by the San Diego Padres this week. During the recent homestand, the Braves were de facto swept by the Giants, since the series finale was postponed until late August due to weather.

Consider this to be your TV guide for the next leg of their West Coast trip.

Here is all you need to know for the upcoming series, including how to watch the games and who will be on the bump for the Braves.

How to Watch Braves vs Giants

In the Braves TV market, all three are on BravesVision. If you're a Giants fan, and you happened to come across this TV guide, all three games locally are on NBC Sports Bay Area.

BravesVision is available with the following TV providers within the Braves TV market:

Spectrum: check local listings

DirecTV: channel 645

U-Verse: channel 1730

Xfinity: channel 1254

Fubo

Multiple smaller providers (check with them to see)

The channel is also available via the Braves.TV streaming option. It's pitched to have no blackouts and comes via a monthly or annual subscription.

Probable Starters

Friday, June 26: Reynaldo López (3-1, 3.50 ERA) vs TBD

Saturday, June 27: Bryce Elder (5-5, 3.71 ERA) vs TBD

Sunday, June 28: Chris Sale (8-5, 2.14 ERA) vs TBD

López is set to make his first start for the Braves since April 21. Following the optioning of JR Ritchie back to Triple-A, the Braves decided it was time to give him another try.

After some solid starts to open the season, the right-hander started to struggle and was moved to the bullpen to iron things out. While in the bullpen, he's pitched to a 3.27 ERA. His personal aim is to throw around 60 pitches. He recently threw 58 pitches in his last outing, his most since leaving the rotation.

Elder is looking to find his form from earlier in the season. Over his last five starts, he's had a 8.31 ERA, seeing his season-long ERA jump from 1.97 to 3.71.

Chris Sale has remained one of the most reliable arms in the rotation. In his last start, he allowed two runs, neither of which were earned, across 5 2/3 innings while striking out seven against the Milwaukee Brewers.

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