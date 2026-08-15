The Stamford Bridge faithful catches its first glimpse of Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea on Saturday, as the Blues face Real Sociedad in their final preseason outing of the summer.

Alonso spent the first five years of his senior career with La Real before joining Liverpool in 2004, and started his coaching journey in San Sebastián with the club’s reserves. He never took the main job, though, and instead cemented himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young managers elsewhere.

His Chelsea team enjoyed a bright end to a lengthy summer tour, thumping AC Milan 3–0 in Jakarta before Alonso’s fringe roster members snatched a late result against Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The Spaniard’s principles have already been laid bare, and Blues supporters are excited about what this bloated Blues roster can achieve with an excellent manager at the helm.

Here’s how to catch Chelsea’s final preseason friendly of the summer on TV and streaming.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 15 Kickoff Time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream

CFC+ is the only way to go for audiences around the world. Chelsea’s online streaming service requires a paid subscription, with individual match passes costing £9.99. An annual subscription costs £14.99 and has provided streams for all of the club’s preseason friendlies this summer.

With this subscription, you’ll be able to watch Saturday’s friendly on the Chelsea Official App and Chelsea website.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream International CFC+

What’s Next for Chelsea?

Alonso and Fulham’s new manager were teammates at Real Madrid. | Alberto Sereno/Real MadridGetty Images

Alonso is readying himself for his first taste of Premier League management, with Chelsea’s 2026–27 campaign getting underway against local rivals Fulham on Monday Night Football.

The Blues are thus rounding off the opening gameweek of the season on Aug. 24, as Alonso locks horns with compatriot and former Real Madrid teammate Álvaro Arbeloa. Fulham’s new manager was also Alonso’s successor at Madrid, but was let go at the end of the season.