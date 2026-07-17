How to Watch, Probable Starters, Weather for Braves vs Rangers

The MLB regular season is back in action, and the Atlanta Braves get going again with a series at home against the Texas Rangers. It's been some time now since they played at Truist Park, with the last home game coming on July 6.

As everyone gets back into their baseball routine, consider this your TV guide for the weekend. Here is all you need to know for this upcoming series.

How to Watch Braves vs Rangers

All games during the weekend are available through the BravesVision channel. Some major TV providers include it, such as Spectrum (check local listings), DirecTV (channel 645), Xfinity (channel 1254), U-Verse (channel 1730) and Fubo.

Some smaller TV providers carry BravesVision as well.

Those who want to stream it can pay to subscibe to BravesVision through MLB.TV.

Probable Starters for Series

Cal Quantrill (3-1, 3.11 ERA) vs Chris Sale (9-6, 2.20 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (5-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Owen Murphy (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

TBD vs. Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.61 ERA)

Chris Sale make his start coming off being part of the All-Star Game in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He was the only Braves player who didn't see action. Since he didn't pitch, he's fully fresh and can lead things off for the official second half.

For Murphy, this will mark his first major league start. He has been a starting pitcher throughout his time in the minor leagues, but his first two MLB outings came out of the bullpen. In his last appearance, he tossed three perfect innings while striking out three.

Holmes has found some consistency as of late. In his last four outings, three of which were starts, he had a 0.96 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 18 2/3 innings. He's walked just two batters over his last three appearances.

Weather

There is some rain in the forecast, but it's expected to clear up by the evening. At the worst, Friday night's game might start a little late, but the chance of rate for first pitch is only 38%.

Other Notes

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim spent the All-Star break down at the complex getting playing in with the FCL Braves.

Kim had a multi-hit game in his first game, but hasn't had a hit since. He's drawn three walks in his last two games.

Meanwhile, Acuña took a few games to get going, but he saw the ball much better in his most recent game. After starting 0-for-6 in his first two games, his a grand slam for his first hit and walked twice in three plate appearances.

Both have had one rock-solid game so far, but neither is setting the world on fire. Both head to Gwinnett for their next step in their recoveries, and they'll both play for the team on Friday in Toledo.

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