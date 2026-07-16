Key Dates to Pencil in For Braves 2027 Schedule (For Now)

For a moment, we get to look ahead to the 2027 season. Major League Baseball announced its 2027 regular-season schedule, meaning there are Atlanta Braves games to start marking onto your calendar.

We're all thinking the same thing. These are the games that will be played if the season goes as planned. A lockout is expected to happen, and we have no idea what the season will actually look like.

For now, this is how it's planned to look. To be optimistic this one time, here are key dates and opponents keep an eye on for next season.

When is Opening Day, Home Opener?

The first game of the regular season is scheduled for Thursday, March 25 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The Braves will play their first six games on the road, and then the home opener will be on Friday, April 2, against the Houston Astros.

Finishing Season at Home

The final six games of the regular season are scheduled to be a homestand, featuring division matchups. They'll host the Washington Nationals from Tuesday, Sept. 21 to Thursday, Sept. 23. The Miami Marlins will come to Atlanta to wrap up the season from Friday, Sept. 24 to Sept. 26.

When are Key Division Games Played at Home?

When the Phillies come to town: Monday, June 21, to Thursday, June 24, for four games, and then again for three games from Monday, July 19, to Wednesday, July 21.

When the Mets come to town: Thursday, April 29 to Sunday, May 2, for four games, and then for three games from Friday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 22.

When is the All-Star Game?

The 97th MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, The Home Run Derby will be the night before.

Interleague Schedule

Two standout American League teams coming to Atlanta include the aforementioned Astros and the New York Yankees. Both have playoff histories with the Braves, including the 2021 World Series.

The Astros are in town for the home opening series from April 2 to April 4. The Yankees come to town for a weeken series from Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20.

With the Yankees in town, there is the chance for the team to welcome back former Braves Max Fried back to Truist Park.

The Braves and Red Sox will first face each other at Truist Park, May 18 to May 20 for a three game series. This is the designated interleague series that is always home and away.

Other remaining teams will come to Atlanta as part of the interleague schedule: Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

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