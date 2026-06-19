How to Watch, Weather, Probable Starters for Braves vs Brewers

The Atlanta Braves look to get back on track when they host the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series. Following being swept in the doubleheader vs the Giants, the Braves have now lost three series in a row.

Consider this your TV guide and weather report for the weekend. Here's all you need to know for this upcoming series.

How to Watch Braves vs Brewers

All games this week are on BravesVision with no alternatives for any games. This channel is available on following TV providers: Spectrum, DirecTV, U-Verse, Fubo and Xfinity.

BraveVision can also be subscribed to via the streaming option of Braves.TV. They advertise no blackout restrictions for it.

Over in Milwaukee, the game is available on Brewers.TV.

Weather Update

With how much weather has been an issue as of late, it didn't hurt to go check for a quick update.

For Friday, there is the potential for some rain in the early afternoon. However, by first pitch time, it's expected to have passed. The worst reported is a 2% chance of rain in the evening.

There is a moderately increased chance of rain for Saturday, but it's around 24%. On Sunday, rain is expected after the game is scheduled to be played.

Probable Starters for Braves vs Brewers

Friday, June 19, 7:15 p.m.: Jacob Misiorowski (8-2, 1.34 ERA) vs Martín Pérez (5-3, 2.90 ERA)

Saturday, June 20, 4:10 p.m.: Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.47 ERA) vs Chris Sale (8-5, 2.30 ERA)

Sunday, June 21, 1:35 p.m. Robert Gasser (0-3, 4.88 ERA) vs Bryce Elder (5-4, 3.15 ERA)

The hope for many was to see the future Hall of Famer, Chris Sale, go head-to-head with one of the top rising stars in the sport, Jacob Misiorowski. If Thursday's game had been played, then this would have likely happened. However, the postponement of the game pushed the whole rotation back a day.

Saturday should still feature an intriguing matchup, with Sale going up against the breakout left-hander, Kyle Harrison.

This is the second time recently that Pérez had his start moved back due to weather. He was supposed to pitch the series finale against the White Sox, but that was postponed. He pitched the second game of the Mets series instead.

Elder will get a full week of rest, having last pitched on Sunday during the series finale in Queens.

Other Notes

The Braves made a late-night trade to acquire catching depth. They got catcher Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Hunter Stratton. Sandy Leon was designated for assignment as a corresponding move.

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