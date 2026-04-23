JR Ritchie's Braves Debut a Wake-Up Call Not to Rush Didier Fuentes

The early going for two Atlanta Braves’ prospects has been very different. JR Ritchie dazzled in his debut, and perhaps he’s earned another start. The night before, Didier Fuentes got his first major league start since he was thrown into the fire in 2025. There were similar results to last season.

Credit to Fuentes for adjusting after that chaotic first innings. He allowed four runs, but even after running into trouble again, he was able to come back out and muster two scoreless innings against a tough Nationals lineup that is second to the Braves in runs scored this season.

There’s clearly growth. We saw it on Wednesday night. We saw it in spring training, and we saw it during his long-relief outing earlier this season. One day, Fuentes is going to be the bona fide starter he’s on track to be.

However, that time hasn’t arrived yet. Perhaps it’s even unfair to compare the outings of Fuentes and Ritchie that happened this week. But that’s also the point. These stat lines can be compared only during a surface-level evaluation, but the deeper you look, the ability to do so ends.

Patience is a virtue. It’s tacky to say that, but we saw it on display this week. Ritchie got the time to truly get major-league ready. Fuentes hasn’t.

Let’s look at some key differences. It becomes clear why it's hard to compare the two quickly. Their paths have been very different.

Ritchie is 22 years old and became a professional ballplayer at 18 years old. While he’s had a quick rise since returning from his recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2024, he’s clocked 87 innings across 16 career Triple-A starts.

On the way there, he had 14 appearances in Single-A, nine in High-A and eight in Double-A.

Fuentes, on the other hand, is 20 years old and became a professional ballplayer the same year as Ritchie, except he was 16. He had significantly more reps in Single-A than Ritchie, 28 appearances, but his reps at higher levels drop off significantly.

Richie has pitched more innings in Triple-A than Fuentes has gotten to pitch at any minor-league level above Single-A combined. Since he arrived to High-A Rome in 2025, he has clocked 73 2/3 innings in the minor leagues. Only 39 of those innings have come at the Triple-A level. In that time, he’s had three call-ups to the major league roster.

Fuentes’ rocky call-up to the majors last season came and went before Ritchie was promoted to Triple-A. It was well understood that he wasn’t ready. He was a 19-year-old thrown to the wolves.

It’s understandable why he got another chance to start this week. After all, he looked great in Triple-A. Just because you’re younger doesn’t mean you need two more years to get ready. We still don’t even know how Ritchie will look after his first start, either.

It’s still not outlandish to presume that Ritchie’s first career start panned out way better than any of Fuentes’ major league starts so far because he got the chance to develop. This is not to suggest that Fuentes needs to hang in the minor leagues until he’s 22. Not at all.

But would a few more months really be too long? Why not give him until, let’s say, June? Let him get another 50 or 60 innings with Gwinnett under his belt and see where he is. Maybe even get him more than that to make up for the fact that he didn’t see much action at High-A and Double-A.

Ritchie has 100 more innings pitched in High-A, Double-A and Triple-A combined than Fuentes. It would be doing him a service.

Perhaps the eagerness to see him in the majors got a little out of hand.

We see the flashes with Fuentes. It’s only a matter of time before those flashes become consistent. It can still happen soon, but at some point, development can be stunted. Having him become a what-if would be a shame. It doesn't have to be that way. If he gets the needed time, instead of being stunted, he can blossom.

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