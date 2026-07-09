Braves Interested in Sonny Gray, but There's a Catch

As the trade deadline approaches, the Atlanta Braves may have their eyes on a veteran starting pitcher. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, they are interested in acquiring Sonny Gray.

It's not the first time he's been connected to the team. He was seen as a potential addition over the offseason, though he ultimately was traded to his current team, the Boston Red Sox.

With the Red Sox struggling most of the season and under .500, it would be logical that they would flip a starting pitcher for some assets. Rosenthal also noted that Gray lives in Nashville, which could intrigue the starter to lift his no-trade clause to go to a team that is closer to home.

While Tarik Skubal is the top prize at the deadline, Gray would still be a strong addition to a rotation that needs help badly.

However, there is a catch: This all assuming the Red Sox even sell.

Right now, they're on a five-game winning streak and find themselves just three games back of a wild-card spot. For now, they want to see if they can truly get back in it before the Aug. 3 deadline.

A piece of hope that the Braves have right now is that those who have their pulse on the situation in Boston believe that the Red Sox will be "realistic" about where they stand as the deadline gets closer.

In 16 starts this season, Gray has a 2.61 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 82 strikeouts over 89 2/3 innings pitched. He recently reached the milestone of 2,000 career strikeouts. He doesn't have much of a playoff track record, but he has a 3.26 ERA across six October starts.

He would provide that impact that the Braves would be able to trust come playoff time. He also comes with a mutual option for 2027, and the St. Louis Cardinals are still paying much of his salary.

As expected, it's a pesky waiting game to see who is available. Knowing that Skubal will be sought after by nearly every contender, the more options out there the better.

Gray being an option would also be ideal due to other updates from Rosenthal. The Royals, at this time, don't have a desire to trade Michael Wacha and/or Seth Lugo.

However, it's reportedly possible the Mariners could trade a starting pitcher, and it's most likely to be Luis Castillo. It will be worth keeping that on your radar as the deadline gets closer. He's an option that comes with a high price tag (about $22.75 million), but he comes with an extra year of control.

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