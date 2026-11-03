Latest MLB Proposal Likely Wouldn't Change Much for Braves

As the negotiations for the next collective bargaining agreement see Major League Baseball marching toward a lockout, a new update has emerged.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, MLB has proposed postponing the implementation of a salary cap until the 2028 season due to the uncertainty that comes with its implementation.

Part of this switch also sees a slight bump in the proposed salary cap and floor. Now, the cap would be $258.2 million and the floor would be $180.2 million. Previously, these numbers were $245.3 million and $171.2 million.

Other parts of the proposal would still go into effect for 2027. These include an increase in minimum salaries and the arbitration pool, changing how players can move to and from the minor leagues, changes to the Rule 5 draft and the elimination of the qualifying offer.

The Atlanta Braves’ 2026 payroll would have been considered over the cap. According to Spotrac, their payroll is $263.4 million. For those looking to see this team add, it would require a major overhaul over the next two seasons.

Staying in that headspace, let’s take a moment to see what else this would mean for the Braves.

Uncertainty Doesn’t Go Away

Keep in mind that anything that’s being proposed has to be agreed upon by the MLB Players Association as part of the collective bargaining agreement. This doesn’t mean that problem goes away for a year.

It’s typically a five-year agreement. Changes that happen for a future agreement will set the stage for what will be in every other collective bargaining agreement going forward.

Since the players don’t want a cap in any situation, this proposal wouldn’t help get the ball rolling. A lockout isn’t going to be postponed because this idea was brought to the public eye.

While the Braves wouldn’t have to worry about reducing their payroll for another season in this scenario, it might not even matter that they can. The team would still have to keep a cap in mind when making decisions on multi-year contracts. They would still have to keep reducing payroll in mind.

Not knowing if there will be games in 2027 will also impact decision-making. It's unlikely they'll just go crazy with a number of one-year contracts because this is their last chance to play ball with no limits.

The luxury tax hasn't even been taken into consideration yet. That doesn't go away unless both sides agree to eliminate it during the one-year grace period.

It’s still a lot of the same. There is still plenty of uncertainty.

No Qualifying Offer Could Encourage Signing Free Agents

Ok, I'll include a way that this proposal could lead to a change.

This applies to every team, but if a team no longer has to forfeit a draft pick, there’s suddenly more incentive to sign a specific player. Could that mean the Braves are more likely to add that extra impact starting pitcher? It’s certainly a possibility.

It doesn’t guarantee that they will. They haven't necessarily landed free agents without the qualifying offers either. But, for what it’s worth, it would theoretically open up their options, which could make the difference.

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