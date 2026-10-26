Rolddy Muñoz is one of the few prospects in the Atlanta Braves' top 30 who have seen big league playing time. He appeared in a total of four games for Atlanta between 2025 and 2026, to the tune of a 12.71 ERA over just 5 2/3 innings.

Muñoz's beginnings in a Braves uniform are not indicative of how electric his stuff actually is. He has two plus pitches that can make Major League hitters miss: a slider that reaches up to 90 mph, and a fastball that can reach triple digits but lives comfortably at 98 mph.

His slider is his primary offering, missing bats nearly 45% of the time, whereas the fastball gets more ground balls than misses. He relies on that slider at a 57.1% clip, due to its heavy break, acting more like a 12-6 curve.

Muñoz was signed by the Braves out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. His twin brother, Roddery, was also signed by Atlanta the year prior and played in the organization until July 2023. He has since made Major League appearances for the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.

The linchpin for Muñoz will be walks. Excluding his brief MLB experience, where he saw his walk percentage balloon to 18.2% and gave up a .360 batting average to opponents, his minor league career mark is 11.1%. That's better, but it's still an exceedingly high mark for a guy who seems destined for late-inning, high-leverage, bullpen work. A setup role seems like the right fit for Muñoz with his nasty slider and 28.2% strikeout rate, but those walks have got to come down.

Think about facing the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers – two teams that excel at taking advantage of every opportunity opponents give them. The extra outs afforded by walks in the seventh or eighth inning could be backbreaking.

In terms of mechanics, Muñoz reaches back as if in slow motion, appearing almost to stop his delivery when he gets there, then he fires across his body, a complete juxtaposition of motions. He reminds me of a hybrid of two relievers, both of which I think would actually be decent individual comps: Felix Bautista is someone who works with that slow windup, then Muñoz has a Camilo Doval-esque release.

In short, Muñoz has a very easy delivery with fire in his fingertips. I like the Felix Bautista comp for another reason as well. Both have the ability to overpower hitters with a dominant fastball and secondary weapon.

Muñoz had a really solid year in Gwinnett in 2026, appearing in 43 games, recording a 3.31 ERA and striking out 71 in 51 2/3 innings. He has the stuff. He just needs to limit the walks.

And when he gets to Atlanta full-time, the Braves need to get this man an endorsement with Rold Gold pretzels immediately. That or they can sponsor a section of the ballpark and call those fans "Rolddy's Goldies." Is that too much to ask?

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