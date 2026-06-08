Management of Atlanta Braves Bullpen Paying Off

Managing the Atlanta Braves bullpen has been a balancing act for Walt Weiss, Alex Anthopoulos and company all season. They’ve had to balance rest, matchups, injuries and everything else in between.

After what the team experienced a year ago, having to go through the juggling act would give the notion that they’re in a tough spot. However, while the hassle is still there, the bullpen has been shut down for them this season.

The relief corps possesses the best ERA in the league at 2.96. It’s the only sub-3.00 ERA. Many of the top relievers for ERA in the league are on the Braves staff: Robert Suarez (0.63), Raisel Iglesias (0.86), Dylan Lee (1.17) and Didier Fuentes (1.17).

All four are in the top five in the statistical category, and the only non-Braves pitcher among them is Padres closer Mason Miller.

“There’s a lot of confidence when we’re able to go to Dylan [Lee], to [Robert] Suarez, to [Raisel Iglesias, you know?” manager Walt Weiss said. “Then you have what [Tyler] Kinley’s done for us you know, whether being a sixth or seventh inning, what [Didier] Fuentes has done for us, it’s been really nice.”

Suarez and Fuentes are the newest additions to the bullpen, bringing some flexibility to the group. Both have been capable of wearing multiple hats. Both have come into the middle innings and pitched in the late innings.

Suarez brings that previous closer experience to the table, having been the previous closer out in San Diego before leaving for Atlanta.

The typical setup man has allowed just two earned runs all year. In his last 21 appearances, he has struck out 17 batters compared to just four walks.

Meanwhile, Fuentes has stepped in to pitch in extra innings, and he picked up his first career save on Sunday, when the Braves swept the Pirates.

“Didi’s pretty much unflappable,” Weiss said. “He’s got great poise.”

With how well he’s thrived in the bullpen, the Braves have been in no rush to give him another go at being a starter. It helps, of course, that the rotation has been stable as well. It’s allowed them to avoid having to thrust him back into the role.

He can focus on getting a handle on his secondary pitches against a portion of the lineup. He can still give innings when he’s needed.

Dylan Dodd, who isn’t among these top options in ERA, is sort of an unsung hero at times. He’s made just nine appearances due to an injury, but he arguably helps out similarly to Fuentes.

He’s given the team three innings twice, with both of those outings being scoreless. He’s jumped in as early as the fourth inning and has pitched in the ninth inning twice. All of this effort while maintaining a 1.42 is why he’s part of the long-term plan.

Having those long-relief options has allowed them to get different arms rest at different times.

If one arm covers three innings, then everyone can get the night off after pitching two or three nights in a row. In turn, they’re available as the other arm gets rested again.

It’s a formula that’s worked for them pretty well, even if it’s not the full story. Of course, other arms have been part of the mix, whether or not they’re currently in the bullpen. However, this core group has been nothing short of consistently reliable.

If a starter does their job, their is a solid expectation that handing things over to the bullpen means that it’s just getting the last part of the job done.

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