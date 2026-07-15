Highlights From Atlanta Braves During All-Star Festivities

The 2026 MLB All-Star festivities are in the books, and the Atlanta Braves saw five of their players get to be part of it this year.

For some, it was their first time. For others, it was a moment that never gets old. Let's take a look at some of the top highlights from the event. Highlights can be on the field, but others are just the storylines that came with getting selected.

Iglesias Gets His All-Star Moment

It took until his 12th season in the majors for Raisel Iglesias to get his chance at playing in the MLB All-Star Game. When he took the mound in the top of the sixth inning, he made the most of it.

He pitched a scoreless inning. He had to work around a single from Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras, but he took down Rookie of the Year canidate Kevin McGonigle, 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger and three-time All-Star Randy Arozarena.

Off the mound, you could see him just taking it in. When the camera cut to him sitting in the grass at the Home Run Derby, he had a large smile on his face. At one point, he had understandable written off being there. That didn't stop him from enjoying the moment he never thought would arrive.

Baldwin's Quality Time with Mom

When Drake Baldwin found out he was going to be the starting catcher for the National League in the All-Star Game, his first nod for being an All-Star, the first call was to his mom, Bridgette. At the time, she was already in town with Drake's grandfather, and they already knew the next big plan.

"But I told her, and it was like, Hey, you're probably going to have to plan some trips to Philly in a couple days. So, get ready for it," he said on July 4, the day All-Stars were announced.

Getting to share the moment with his mother was something he looked forward to the most, and the two even got to share the All-Star Red Carpet Show together.

Chris Sale Hit Double Digits

While he didn't appear in the game, this year still marked the 10th All-Star Game for Chris Sale. It put him in elite company and helped further solidify his Hall of Fame case. It also just gave him the chance to once again be part of an event he loved growing up.

"The first one is, I think, the most special, but this is something I enjoyed watching with my dad when I was a kid," Sale on July 4. "I always watched the All-Star Game. We watched the Home Run Derby, So, I'll never take it lightly."

Like Baldwin, Iglesias and Matt Olson, this was a strong family affair. Like how he got to enjoy the All-Star Game with his dad, he now gets to take in the experience with his kids.

It's safe to say that one of his son's in particular enjoyed the Home Run Derby.

All Star Game Day Mood: pic.twitter.com/JzR3SFxN7N — BravesVision (@BravesVisionTV) July 14, 2026

It's a reminder that the All-Star festivities are more than just the events themselves. Everyone is there to have fun an enjoy themselves. When it's a unique experience, they should do their best to enjoy it.

Having the family there only makes it a more special memory.

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