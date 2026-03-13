Albies Reflects on World Baseball Classic, Bet with Braves Teammate

With the World Baseball Classic in the book for the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Ozzie Albies is back in camp with the Atlanta Braves. There's nothing to highlight for his return, apart from going 1-for-3 with a run scored. The most fun he had was looking back at the moments he had on the world stage.

"It's super exciting," he said in an interview with the Braves' Gray TV crew. "It's like getting to play playoff games in March."

He noticed how full each game was at LoanDepot Park in Miami, regardless of who was playing. People just wanted to see the event in all of its glory. Albies played a role in driving in the energy in the stands.

With the Netherlands trailing Nicaragua 3-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, he delivered a moment that most would dream up in their backyard with friends. He belted a three-run home run to walk it off, 4-3. It was the first walk-off home run in the history of the WBC.

The broadcaster may not have realized right away that it was all over, but Albies took the entire trip around the bases to take it all in.

"The moment I hit it, I knew I got it," he said.

OZZIE ALBIES!



A #WORLDBASEBALLCLASSIC WALK-OFF HOMER FOR TEAM NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/T2HRyL233M — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

He called it a top-three moment of his career. The World Series was naturally ahead of it, but it's going to take something mammoth-sized to push it off the list.

The Braves' second baseman created a memorable moment for the Netherlands | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Albies loved getting to play for Braves legend turned manager for the Netherlands Andruw Jones. Regardless of the outcome, Albies felt that Jones push this team to be their best.

"He prepared us to go battle," Albies said. "We came up short, but he was great."

While most of the moments are still behind him, he still has to pay the piper. He made a bet with Ronald Acuña Jr. for their head-to-head bout, which saw the Netherlands lose to Venezuela. Albies has to wear Acuña's jersey at some point soon. He'll have to wear it somewhere visible that isn't in a game, since he can't wear it then.

Albies is happy to hold up his end of the deal, but he had a condition.

"I told him as long as he signs it for me, I'll wear his jersey, so I can put it in my trophy room when I finish wearing it."

Seems like a fair deal. He wears his teammates name around, that teammate needs to let him have a keepsake. Acuña is still out in Miami getting ready for the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal. Venezuela will play Japan on Saturday.

On the bright side, some of the fun gets to carry over for him even after he's made his way back to North Port. Acuña certainly going to let him live it down any time soon, and he's probably OK with it.