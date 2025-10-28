Former Braves Star a World Series Hero Once More
Sometimes, history repeats itself. Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman became a prime example of that in the early hours on Tuesday morning (on the East Coast, at least). In the bottom of the 18th inning of Game 3 of the World Series, he belted a walk-off home run to dead center field to lift the Dodgers to a 6-5 win.
It was Freeman's second clutch moment of the night. He had an RBI single back in the bottom of the fifth inning that tied the game 4-4. So far, he's batting .231 with a .950 OPS, as well as the home run and those two RBIs.
The Dodgers now lead the series 2-1, and are two wins away from repeating as champions. Freeman has played a pivotal role in the efforts to go back-to-back. In Game 1 last year, he hit a walk-off home run in Kirk Gibson fashion en route to a World Series MVP. If they win, it would be Freeman's third championship overall.
Freeman, along with a couple of other Dodgers bats, had the chance to win it in a similar fashion earlier in extra innings. However, each fly ball would die at the warning track. Looks like the umpteenth time was the charm.
Before heading to Los Angeles, Freeman spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves. He received five of his nine All-Star selections while in Atlanta, along with his 2020 National League MVP title and Gold Glove in 2018.
The cherry on top came in his final year with the team. He helped lead the Braves to a World Series championship in 2021, the first since 1995. Freeman caught the final out at first base when the Braves clinched it in Game 6. He also notably hit a home run in what ended up being his final Braves at-bat.
Over the winter, he signed with the Dodgers during a controversial series of events. Regardless of what led him to head out west, it worked out for him. He's had a nice run of success at his second stop in his Major League career. He saw some of the best and worst times in Atlanta. He's seen solely some of the best of times in Los Angeles.
Game 4 of the World Series will be Tuesday evening at Dodgers Stadium. First pitch is set for 8 p.m.