Braves Grant Holmes Sends Out Hopeful Update on Recovery
Just about a month since the conclusion of the regular season, and a positive update on Atlanta Braves starter Grant Holmes has come about. 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley shared a GIF made from a video of Holmes pitching off a mound in North Port, Fla.
Holmes reportedly shared the video, and it came with the tag line, "Here's to a healthy offseason."
Holmes is recovering from a partially torn UCL. He's been out with the injury since late July when he exited a game with what was initially ruled to be elbow tightness. He started on the 15-day injured list but quickly moved to the 60-day. Holmes aims to be ready for Spring Training.
The goal of simply rehabbing from his injury is to avoid the longer recovery that comes with Tommy John surgery or the alternatives, such as the brace that Spencer Strider opted for. These procedures would have him out for the entire 2026 season. If he is already going to be potentially out for the whole season, he might as well try the option that gives him a chance to see action.
It's not an unheard of strategy. Notable pitchers, such as Masahiro Tanaka and Roy Halladay, chose to go this route. That being said, it's uncommon. It requires just the right circumstances to be doable. Holmes manages to fall under this category.
He's determined to prove he can make it back. Even when some where saying on social media that he was done for the season, he made a rare post on X (formely Twitter) to respond to the notion.
Before the injury, Holmes was establishing himself as one of the more reliable arms in the Braves' starting rotation. In 22 games, 21 starts, he clocked in 115 innings pitched and a 3.99 ERA. One of his standout moments was when he matched John Smoltz and Warren Spahn for the third most strikeouts in a game by a Braves pitcher with 15.
He's not alone in being a reliable starter who saw his season come to a premature end. Of the five Opening Day starters for the Braves in 2025, only Chris Sale returned to finish the season healthy.
That being said, along with Holmes, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach were showing promising signs in their rehabs near the end of the season. However, we don't have current updates on them at this time.