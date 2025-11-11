Braves Predicted to Make Two Free Agent Splashes This Offseason

The Atlanta Braves are expected to increase payroll this offseason, so the big predictions are starting to come in. USA Today released a series of predictions for where top free agents would land over the winter. Bob Nightengale placed predictions for the Braves to land shortstop Bo Bichette and starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

None of the predictions are elaborated on. There are three predictions on landing spots per player, one for each writer, and that's it. Bichette was also predicted to stay with the Blue Jays, while Cease was also predicted to sign with the Orioles and Yankees.

Both would certainly be seen as addressing holes at positions of need this offseason. The Braves need starting pitching depth and a shortstop. Both have come up as potential options, at least in chatter, if not rumors.

Bichetter comes with an injury history. However, when healthy, he would turn the shortstop position from one of the worst offensively on the team to one of the best. Defense would suffer, which has been one issue the Braves haven't had at the position. This deficiency led to speculation that they should shy away from signing Bichette.

The bat would, in theory, be worth the cost, but they could be paying a lot for someone better off as a designated hitter. The Blue Jays experimented with Bichette at second base and DH during the postseason and had Andres Gimenez at shortstop.

According to Spotrac, Bichette's market value is set at $23.3 million per season on an eight-year deal (186.4 million).

Nick Allen lacked the bat, but he was a Gold Glove Award finalist this year. Ha-Seong Kim didn't provide as big a bat, but still had the balance of defense in his skillset. The Braves would have to decide if the boost in offense is worth forfeiting defense entirely.

Cease is comig off a down year, but he would provide something that no Braves starter could, mainly due to health, last season. Innings and starts. His 32 starts and 168 innings pitched would have led the team. Bryce Elder led the staff with 27 starts and 156 1/3 innings pitched.

The season before, when having one of his better years, Cease clocked in a career high 189 1/3 innings pitched. Whether or not we see his innings ebb and flow has rarely been due to health. He's had at least 32 starts each season since the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season. If the Braves want a reliable arm, there are many more who would be better.

He's an Atlanta-area native (Milton, Ga.), so there is that homecoming aspect to signing him as well. A sticking point is that he's a Scott Boras client. If the Braves want to break a longstanding trend of not signing this specific group of players, doing it in an offseason where they plan to spend would be a fitting time. If it doesn't matter at all, Cease is one of the better fits for this team.

According to Spotrac, Cease's market value is set at $26.4 million, and would be worth a seven-year contract ($184.8 million).

If the Braves are looking to increase payroll by around $50 million per season, these two signings alone would likely achieve that goal. The long-term commitments could be a downside, especially with Cease turning 30 next season.

Another concern with two big signings is the other areas they may need to address. The Braves are on the search for a closer, and re-signing Raisel Iglesias still counts as part of that. They could also be, and most likely are, in need of a new DH, since Marcell Ozuna is a free agent. It'll be a juggling act.

For what it's worth, these signings would signal that the Braves are serious about bouncing back and contending. Whether or not these hypothetical signings would achieve that goal is something we'd have to wait and find out.

