Atlanta Braves Reveal Promotional Calendar, Including List of Giveaways for 2026

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves are set to open the 2026 regular season on Friday night, with the Kansas City Royals coming to Truist Park. With the new season, the Braves will offer some exciting new menu offerings, gate giveaways, and fan experiences for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the club released more information about what fans have to look forward to in 2026.

Fans will notice that Truist Park has upgraded their stadium lights, with the addition of theatrical lights to enhance the experience of night games. These lights will allow for colored flood lights to cover the field, moving intelligent lighting that allows for logos and textures on the field, and spotlights.

A first look at the Braves new LED lights at Truist Park.



Going to make visiting pitching changes, closer entrances and more even more electric. https://t.co/Q8HlF8amXt pic.twitter.com/9V0u6BAlXf — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) March 24, 2026

On the videoboard, Mark Owens will reprise his role as in-game host. He held that post with the Braves from 2007 to 2022.

The Braves will also host a theme night on every Friday home game during the regular season, starting with Opening Day (which will celebrate the club’s 60th anniversary of its move to Atlanta). Other theme nights include 80s Night, Braves Country Night, Star Wars Night, HBCU Night, Patriot Day, Braves Alumni Night, and more. There will also be fireworks after every Friday home game.

In celebration of the Braves’ 60th anniversary, the club is introducing the 60th Anniversary Collection. This is a walk-through exhibit (located in Monument Garden) that showcases the historic moments, artifacts, and players that have brought each decade of Braves baseball to life.

New signature menu items will be offered this season, including The Bat Flip. The burger includes seven inches of toasted brioche stacked with two pounds of seasoned hand-formed beef patties, braised short rib, crispy pork belly, melted cheese, crunchy onions, green leaf lettuce, sliced red tomatoes, and a fried egg.

Bro look at this burger they’re selling at the Braves games this season



2 pound of meat, 2 eggs, jalapeños and more. Absolutely MASSIVE pic.twitter.com/42tf93yfXS — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) March 24, 2026

For giveaways, the Braves will have the following dates:

Drake Balwin’s NL Rookie of the Year bobblehead giveaway on March 31st

Dale Murphy replica jersey on April 10th

Chris Sale bobblehead giveaway on April 29th

Corduroy throwback cap on July 2nd

Matt Olson Sale giveaway on July 6th

Andruw Jones Hall of Fame bobblehead giveaway on July 30th

Michael Harris II football jersey giveaway on August 10th

Spencer Strider Volume 3 vinyl record giveaway on August 11th

Austin Riley short-sleeve hoodie giveaway on September 22nd

Ronald Acuña Jr. basketball jersey giveaway on September 24th

Another look at the giveaways for the #Braves games this season pic.twitter.com/KpxCwntohe — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) March 24, 2026

The final big change for the 2026 season will be the introduction of ‘BravesVision.’ The club-owned broadcast will air more than 140 of the team’s regular-season games, with Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski on the call. Jeff Francoeur will also reprise his role as an analyst for at least 30 games this season, while Wiley Ballard and Paul Byrd will return as in-game reporters.

The Braves announced earlier on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with Spectrum, but they are expected to finalize more deals shortly. Fans can also purchase the streaming option for $99.99 per season or $19.99 per month.

Other items included are below!

A close look at the new Blue Run Kentucky Straight they are selling at the ballpark this season



The bottle honors 60 years of Braves baseball in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/MfGc9T8B4F — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) March 24, 2026