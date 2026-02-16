Braves AAA Team Reveals 2026 Promotions: All-Star Bobbleheads, Jersey

The Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, has unveiled its slate of giveaways for the upcoming season. The highlights include a series of three bobbleheads featuring current Braves stars in the minor-league uniforms.

Mark your calendars. If you're looking to be strategic with when you're headed to Lawrenceville for a ballgame, you'll want to keep these dates in mind. You might as well leave with a souvenir.

Drake Baldwin, Chris Sale and Ronald Acuña Jr. round out the series. Baldwin played for the Stripers during his most recent season in the minors back in 2024. Meanwhile, Sale and Acuña have reported to Gwinnett more recently, with their rehab assignments being with the team in 2025.

The Stripers revealed how the bobbleheads look in a video promo that was released on Monday. It shows the bobbleheads crossing Abbey Road with their mascot, Chopper, in the background. They play "I Get Around" by The Beach Boys in the video while making a Beatles reference, but maybe that's just me who noticed that.

Sale was sent to Gwinnett to ramp up after recovering from a rib injury, while Acuña was getting work in after he finished his recovery from his second ACL surgery. Both are expected to be healthy for the Braves on opening day.

These bobbleheads are scheduled to be given out on the following dates:

Baldwin: Saturday, June 6

Sale: Saturday, Aug. 8

Acuña: Saturday, Sept. 5

The number of each item being given away was not included in the press release.

Like with the big league team, the Stripers will have fireworks after games every Friday, including their season opener on March 27. This coincides with the season opener for the Braves, since the big league team moved the game back one day over the winter.

Along with the bobblehead giveaways, there will be a couple of replica jerseys being given out. There will be a Georgia Peaches replica jersey on April 25 and a “Salute to Armed Forces” jersey on May 16. Both dates are Saturdays.

The Georgia Peaches are one of the Stripers alternate identities they will play as during the season. Alternate identities have become a popular custom across the minor leagues as a way to add some more fun to the experience.

Two other identities they'll have this season include Xolos de Gwinnett and the Atlanta Black Crackers (a tribute to the Negro League team that played from 1919 to 1938). The latter identity will have a hat giveaway.

Gwinnett will also have multiple theme nights, including a Star Wars and Toy Story night.

