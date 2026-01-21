Braves Add Former Mets Reliever on Minor League Contract

The Atlanta Braves added pitching depth that their new pitching coach is familiar with. According to his transaction page, they signed Sean Reid-Foley to a minor league contract. He officially signed on Jan. 14 and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Originally in the Blue Jays organization, Reid-Foley spent the past five seasons with the Mets and part of last season with the Diamondbacks. He was mainly back and forth from Queens and Triple-A Syracuse. However, his 2024 season saw him pitch to a 1.66 ERA across 23 appearances.

He saw significant overlap with Jeremy Hefner, who was the Mets' pitching coach from 2020 to 2025 before joining the Braves in November.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

Last season, he pitched solely in Triple-A between Syracuse and Reno. He pitched 28 total innings between both with a combined 7.07 ERA and a combined 2.36 WHIP. He was ultimately released by the Diamondbacks.

The numbers jump off the screen in the wrong way, but his transaction log can point to the fact that he could have been working his way back from an injury.

In September 2024, he was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Another name for it, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is rotator cuff tendinitis. This ailment happens when bones in your shoulder rub against or pinch your rotator cuff.

While Reid-Foley was ready for the start of last season, it still can take a while to fully get back into a groove. Sometimes, pitchers aren't the same either. We'll have to wait and see what the Braves make of him.

There is a chance he isn't with the organization by opening day. Pitchers have already come and gone during the offseason. However, those examples have typically been ones added to the 40-man roster, which he wasn't.

At the very least, he's depth for the system. We've learned very recently how it doesn't hurt to have options avaible for any reason. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim suffered a finger injury and will be out for four to five months after his surgery back on Sunday. The Braves had to pivot. Last season, the Braves experienced one pitching injury after another. It can happen just like that.

None of this guarantees we'll Reid-Foley at all. However, it explains why the Braves are picking up and seeing what he can bring to the table for next season.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI