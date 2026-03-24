Braves Announce Partnership with Key TV Distributor for 2026

The full scope of the Atlanta Braves' TV viewing for the 2026 season is becoming clearer. Team president and CEO Derek Schiller said Tuesday morning, while addressing the media, that the team had a deal in place with Spectrum to carry games on their cable package across the Southeast United States, specifically the area where the Braves have territorial rights.

This is a multi-year agreement. BravesVision channel location on Spectrum will vary by market, but will be in the following states: Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and western North Carolina. Check the local guide for details.

Schiller said that other distributors will be announced in the coming days. It can be presumed that goal is to have the main ones in place ahead of opening day on Friday.

For those who don't have a cable package or any potential distributor, an alternative option is the previously announced streaming option. There are seasonal or monthly payment options, and it can be bundled with MLB.tv.

Select games will still be over-the-air (OTA) on broadcast television. These games will be on the local Gray Media stations. In Atlanta, this is Peachtree TV, the local CW channel. A major pitch by the team has been that there are no blackout restrictions.

BravesVision was announced last month, early in spring training. There will be 140 games aired on BravesVision this season. Other games will air elsewhere on national television, including Fox and NBC.

"We're actually, in many ways, returning to what we did really well for years and years," Schiller said. "Our last Braves controled broadcast, where we didn't have an intermediary, some other company involved, was about 18 years ago when the TBS superstation broadcast their last Braves game."

BravesVision will launch it's regular season broadcast starting at 6 p.m. with the pregame show, “Braves On Deck,” with opening day following with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

The Braves previous had their games on the FanDuel Sports Network, previously known as Fox Sports and Bally Sports. They, along with eight other MLB teams, terminated their deals with Main Street Sports Group, the owner of the regional sports networks, after a payment to the St. Louis Cardinals was missed.

The regular season opens at Truist Park, when the Braves host the Kansas City Royals. It's the first time they'll open the season at home since 2022. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, your options for watching it on TV became a little clearer.

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