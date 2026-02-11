Braves, Dylan Lee Learn Final Decision in Arbitration Case

As Dylan Lee gets set for the upcoming season, he and the Atlanta Braves learn the final decision of his arbitration hearing. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, he won his case. He's set to earn $2.2 million. The Braves had been looking to pay him $2 million.

Dylan Lee has won his arbitration hearing against the Braves, per source. Lee will earn $2.2 million in 2026; the club had filed at $2 million. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 11, 2026

Last season, he made $1.025 million. It would have been a pay increase regardless, but he netted himself an extra $200,000 and higher bar is set for the next pay increase.

Lee's case was heard by Jeanne Vonhof, Paul Radvany and Margie Brogan. The case was expected to be decided this week. This was one of over one dozen hearings that have or are expected to happen through Feb. 13 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Twelve players have hearings that remain to be heard.

Lee is coming off another strong year in 2025. He pitched to a 3.29 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP across a career high 74 appearances. That WHIP was a career best as well. He saw a decrease in baserunners overall. However, the long ball caused him more trouble this year. His 1.7 home runs per nine innings was the highest of his career.

A rough patch over four games in August inflates his stats a bit. Remove the six earned runs over the 2 1/3 innings pitched in that span, and he has a 2.59 ERA over the remaining 66 innings of work. He was a pivotal piece of the Braves' bullpen last season, and he can be expected to be just that again.

Lee was one of five players who were tendered a contract before the deadline back in November. However, he is the only one who still has to settle. Eli White, Jose Suarez, Joey Wentz and Mauricio Dubón all had their contracts figured out quickly.

He is expected to be a key arm in the backend of the bullpen again, especially as one of the few proven lefties in the bullpen. Other pitchers who are locked in for next season include closer Raisel Iglesias, setup man Robert Suarez, Aaron Bummer and Tyler Kinley.

The Braves spring training has begun. Pitchers and catchers have already reported, with full squad work outs beginning next week.

