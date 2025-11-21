Braves Making Final Decisions on Non-Tender Candidates

The Atlanta Braves have made further decisions on who will be part of the 2026 plans. The team has tendered outfielder Eli White, utility man Mauricio Dubon and starter Joey Wentz.

The statuses of other candidates, Dylan Lee, Jose Suarez and Alek Manoah are unknown.

White, Dubon and Wentz were easy decisions to keep around. Lee will likely stick around. Dubon was just acquired this week in a trade. Lee has been a staple in the backend of the bullpen. White established himself as a solid fourth outfielder.

White proved to be one of the bigger surprises of the season. He was brought on to be a pinch runner and late-game defensive substitute. Instead, he played in a career high of 105 games, 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. He had his share of clutch hits for the team. He’s also the first player to hit a regular-season home run in Tennessee.

Manoah was an arm picked by the Braves in the final days of the season. He was picked up on waivers and was on the 40-man roster to start the offseason.

The 2022 All-Star hasn’t seen action in the Majors since 2024 and has been battling injuries throughout. In seven starts with Triple-A Buffalo in 2025, he had a 2.97 ERA.

Wentz got to establish himself as a member of the Braves' rotation in the second half of the season. It made for a nice storyline, given that he did it after returning to the team that drafted him.

In 14 games, 13 starts, he had a 4.92 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. He looked really strong in his first seven appearances, with a 2.62 ERA. However, he started to struggle after.

We didn’t see much of Suraez in the big leagues. He made seven appearances, one of which was a late-season start during a doubleheader. He finished the season with a 1.86 ERA.

