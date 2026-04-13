Braves Hammer Down Plans for Sean Murphy, Others Remain on Track

The Atlanta Braves brought a slate of positive injury updates on Monday ahead of their game against the Miami Marlins.

Sean Murphy’s plans for his rehab assignment have been ironed out. It was announced earlier in the afternoon that he would head to High-A Rome. He was initially set to play for Triple-A Gwinnett before his rehab assignment was delayed due to what was officially stated as a family matter.

Weiss said the plan was that Murphy would catch four innings on Tuesday, then five on Thursday. He would resume action by catching on Saturday and then would be the designated hitter on Sunday.

Murphy has been recovering from a hip injury that required surgery. The decision makes sense given that Murphy did his sim game there recently. He simmed three innings while the Braves were out west.

Meanwhile, Spencer Strider is still on track. His rehab assignment is still set to begin on Thursday. Where he will go has yet to be confirmed, but it’s presumed at this time that he will join Murphy in Rome.

Strider threw a bullpen session on Monday with Murphy. The two are already working together. Murphy is catching on Thursday. It would be a logical move, but we’ll see what the official decision is.

The Braves’ right-hander is recovering from an oblique injury he sustained toward the end of spring training. Weiss said this week that Strider would need multiple rehab starts, and he would likely need the rest of the month to get ready for major league action.

Eli White participated in running drills in the outfield on Monday afternoon. Weiss said that White isn’t quite there, but he’s progressing in the right direction. He is working his way back from plantar fasciitis (foot injury), which has him day-to-day. White last played on April 7 in Anaheim.

Ha-Seong Kim continues to progress, but there wasn’t any major update on his front.

“Nothing new,” Weiss said. “Just progressing, you know, taking on a little bit more volume as we speak.”

Kim has been working his way back from a right middle finger injury that required surgery that he sustained in January. He will take over the shortstop position once he’s ready to go. He’s expected to be back in May.

The Braves are set to start their series with the Marlins on Monday. Grant Holmes is on the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news