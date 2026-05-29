How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Reds Series

The Atlanta Braves head to Cincinnati for a weekend series against the Reds. It’s the first time that these two will go head-to-head this season.

Last season, the matchup was a bright spot during a down season, the Braves going 5-2 against one of their oldest opponents in the senior circuit. The Reds still make for a formidable opponent in what has become a tougher National League Central.

The Braves are coming into the first game of the series having obliterated the Red Sox 10-2 on Thursday afternoon to claim the series up in Boston.

Consider this your TV Guide for the weekend. Here is how to watch, probable starters and other key pieces of information to know.

How to Watch Braves vs Reds

Friday, May 29, 6:40 p.m.: BravesVision

Saturday, May 30, 7:15 p.m.: Fox

Sunday, May 31, 1:40 p.m.: BravesVision

There will be a few different first pitch time over the weekend. Saturday's game has been adjusted to accomodate the national TV schedule on Fox. In Atlanta, this will be available over-the-air on Fox 5.

Friday's and Sunday's games will be available on BravesVision. You can subscibe via Braves.TV to get it as a streaming option with no blackouts. If you have Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV or Fubo, the channel is available to you through those providers.

For Spectrum, check local listings. DirecTV carries it on channel 645, Xfinity has it on channel 1254 and U-Verse has it on channel 1730. Some small providers carry BravesVision in the TV market as well. The Braves have a list of them on their website.

Probable Starters for Series

Friday, May 29: Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.78 ERA) vs Chris Paddack (0-6,6.86 ERA)

Saturday, May 30: Martín Pérez (2-3, 2.70 ERA) vs Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26 ERA)

Sunday, May 31: Spencer Strider (3-0, 3.46 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo (1-1, 5.57 ERA)

Holmes took a loss in his last start despite striking out 10 batters and holding the Nationals to two runs. The Braves were shutout for what then the fourth time this season. Regardless, he's trending in positive direction. In his last three starts, he has a 2.40 ERA.

Pérez is getting the start a third time through the rotation since having some unplanned time as a reliever. After stuggling against the Marlins earlier this month, he bounced back against the Nationals to give the Braves 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball on May 24.

Strider has had some trouble with the long ball since making his return from the injured list. He's allowed six home runs already, including five in his last two starts. Fortunately for him, these have been solo home runs for the most part, allowing him to avoid too much damage.

In his last four starts, he has a 2.78 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. He's putting up good numbers, and that's with the ball leaving the yard.

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