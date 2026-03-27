Braves Hammer Out Another TV Deal Hours Before Opening Day

The Atlanta Braves continue to work on getting BravesVision to the largest audience possible ahead of opening day. They announced Friday afternoon that they have reached a multi-year agreement with Fubo.

Opening day will be available on the platform despite the deal coming hours before first pitch. It will be available to FuboTV subscribers in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and western North Carolina.

This is the third major distributor to be announced. Spectrum and Xfinity have already been announced this week. We can expect more options to be announced as they come. Major TV providers, such as DirecTV, Hulu and YouTubeTV, do not have Braves vision, at least yet.

Select games, including opening day, will still be over-the-air (OTA) on broadcast television. These games will be on the local Gray Media stations. In Atlanta, this is Peachtree TV, the local CW channel. A major pitch by the team has been that there are no blackout restrictions.

Other distributors are expected to be announced. Along with Fubo, Xfinity and Spectrum, the Braves now list "multiple providers throughout Braves Country."

The Braves listed following smaller providers as options on their channel guide:

Absolute Cable TV

Ben Lomand Connect

CNSNext

Comporium

Dalton Utilities

Darien Telephone Company

EPB Fi TV

ETC

FTC

HomeTel

HTC

Jackson Energy Authority

Pine Belt Communications

Pineland

PRTC

Twin Lakes

BravesVision will launch its regular season broadcast starting at 6 p.m. on Friday with the pregame show, “Braves On Deck,” with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch to follow.

Should there be a situation where a TV provider does not have BravesVision by opening day, the suggested option is Peachtree TV, the Gray Media station.

BravesVision was announced last month, early in spring training. There will be 140 games aired on the new network this season. Other games will air on national television, including Fox and NBC. The Braves are part of the Sunday Night Baseball lineup.

"We're actually, in many ways, returning to what we did really well for years and years," Schiller said. "Our last Braves-controlled broadcast, where we didn't have an intermediary, some other company involved, was about 18 years ago when the TBS superstation broadcast their last Braves game."

The Braves previously had their games on the FanDuel Sports Network, previously known as Fox Sports and Bally Sports. They, along with eight other MLB teams, terminated their deals with Main Street Sports Group, the owner of the regional sports networks, after a payment to the St. Louis Cardinals was missed.

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